📅 Pajama Party Night at Warrenville Library (Ages 0–8)

Bring the kids to a cozy Pajama Party at the Warrenville Public Library, 28W751 Stafford Place, Warrenville, IL 60555, on Friday, November 20, 2026 at 5:30 PM.

Kids ages birth–8 are invited to wear their favorite pajamas and bring a stuffed animal for a magical evening of:

Themed bedtime stories

Whimsical activities

Soothing songs

The theme for November 20 is “Feasts and Fiestas.”

Great low-key Friday night option for families with little ones.