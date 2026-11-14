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Warrenville
📅 Kids’ Pajama Party at Warrenville Library Nov. 20
12 days ago
📅 Pajama Party Night at Warrenville Library (Ages 0–8)
Bring the kids to a cozy Pajama Party at the Warrenville Public Library, 28W751 Stafford Place, Warrenville, IL 60555, on Friday, November 20, 2026 at 5:30 PM.
Kids ages birth–8 are invited to wear their favorite pajamas and bring a stuffed animal for a magical evening of:
- Themed bedtime stories
- Whimsical activities
- Soothing songs
The theme for November 20 is “Feasts and Fiestas.”
Great low-key Friday night option for families with little ones.
More Info: Calendar • Pajama Party at Warrenville Public Libr...
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