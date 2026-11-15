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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Warrenton
Warrenton has some wonderful dogs hoping to find their forever families. All of these pups are young, loving, and ready to start a new chapter with you.
Ringo in Warrenton VA
- Breed: Australian Shepherd mix
- Age: About 1 year (young)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Merle
- Shelter: Hail Mary Rescue - Northern VA
- Personality & energy: Higher-energy, enthusiastic, very playful, typical of the Aussie breed
- Good with other pets: Dog-friendly; tested fine with cats and small dogs (like chihuahuas), but he does like to play and may show some herding behavior
- Background: Found as a starving stray; now gaining weight and expected to really fill out and shine in the next few months
Ringo will do best with an active home that enjoys walks, playtime, and training. If you have another dog, they should enjoy a similar level of play.
👉 Meet Ringo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Buddy in Warrenton, VA
- Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with white
- Shelter: Hail Mary Rescue - Northern VA
Buddy is a classic Lab mix youngster, full of potential and ready to bond with his new people. Check his full listing for details on his temperament, training, and what kind of home he’s looking for.
👉 Meet Buddy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Luca in Warrenton VA
- Breed: Australian Shepherd
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)
- Shelter: Hail Mary Rescue - Northern VA
Luca is a striking young Aussie with that classic tricolor coat. Australian Shepherds are known for being smart and active, so Luca will likely enjoy a home that can give him exercise, structure, and mental games.
👉 Meet Luca and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Wesley in Warrenton VA
- Breed: Catahoula Leopard Dog / Great Dane mix
- Age: About 10 months (young)
- Gender: Male
- Weight: About 55 pounds
- Color: Brindle with white
- Shelter: Hail Mary Rescue - Northern VA
- Personality: Incredibly sweet, dog-friendly, polite, social; loves to relax on the couch next to you
- Training & behavior: Walks well on leash; described as an excellent young dog and a great companion for many types of homes
- Health: Neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, heartworm negative, and on preventative
- Location: Currently in Warrenton, VA, but available to transport
If you’re looking for a unique-looking, gentle buddy who enjoys both walks and cuddle time, Wesley could be your perfect match.
👉 Meet Wesley and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Warrenton, VA, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful dogs, or share their profiles with friends and neighbors. Every share helps them get one step closer to a forever family.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.