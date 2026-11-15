Warrenton has some wonderful dogs hoping to find their forever families. All of these pups are young, loving, and ready to start a new chapter with you.

Breed: Australian Shepherd mix

Australian Shepherd mix Age: About 1 year (young)

About 1 year (young) Gender: Male

Color: Merle

Merle Shelter: Hail Mary Rescue - Northern VA

Personality & energy: Higher-energy, enthusiastic, very playful, typical of the Aussie breed

Higher-energy, enthusiastic, very playful, typical of the Aussie breed Good with other pets: Dog-friendly; tested fine with cats and small dogs (like chihuahuas) , but he does like to play and may show some herding behavior

Dog-friendly; tested fine with and , but he does like to play and may show some herding behavior Background: Found as a starving stray; now gaining weight and expected to really fill out and shine in the next few months

Ringo will do best with an active home that enjoys walks, playtime, and training. If you have another dog, they should enjoy a similar level of play.

👉 Meet Ringo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Color: Black with white

Black with white Shelter: Hail Mary Rescue - Northern VA

Buddy is a classic Lab mix youngster, full of potential and ready to bond with his new people. Check his full listing for details on his temperament, training, and what kind of home he’s looking for.

👉 Meet Buddy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Shepherd

Australian Shepherd Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)

Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white) Shelter: Hail Mary Rescue - Northern VA

Luca is a striking young Aussie with that classic tricolor coat. Australian Shepherds are known for being smart and active, so Luca will likely enjoy a home that can give him exercise, structure, and mental games.

👉 Meet Luca and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Catahoula Leopard Dog / Great Dane mix

Catahoula Leopard Dog / Great Dane mix Age: About 10 months (young)

About 10 months (young) Gender: Male

Weight: About 55 pounds

About Color: Brindle with white

Brindle with white Shelter: Hail Mary Rescue - Northern VA

Personality: Incredibly sweet, dog-friendly, polite, social; loves to relax on the couch next to you

Incredibly sweet, dog-friendly, polite, social; loves to relax on the couch next to you Training & behavior: Walks well on leash; described as an excellent young dog and a great companion for many types of homes

Walks well on leash; described as an excellent young dog and a great companion for many types of homes Health: Neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, heartworm negative, and on preventative

Location: Currently in Warrenton, VA, but available to transport

If you’re looking for a unique-looking, gentle buddy who enjoys both walks and cuddle time, Wesley could be your perfect match.

👉 Meet Wesley and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Warrenton, VA, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful dogs, or share their profiles with friends and neighbors. Every share helps them get one step closer to a forever family.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.