📣 Warrenton, VA Sales & Marketing – Multiple Roles Up to $100K+

Warrenton has a couple of solid sales roles right now, from auto sales to banking. If you like talking with people and closing deals, these are worth a look.

Employer: Sheehy Auto Stores (Sheehy Ford of Warrenton)

Sheehy Auto Stores (Sheehy Ford of Warrenton) Location: Warrenton, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Annual earning potential $60,000–$100,000+ plus $1,000 sign-on bonus (with 1 year auto sales experience after 90 days)

Top-30 private auto dealer group with strong training and growth. Base pay plus commission, paid training, PTO from day one, 401(k) with profit sharing, and health/vision/dental. Great fit if you have 1+ year of sales experience in any industry and want to turn people skills into higher income.

Employer: Truist

Location: Warrenton, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Relationship Banker: $45,760–$59,500 base + incentive pay Senior Relationship Banker: $45,760–$68,500 base + incentive pay



Client-facing bank role where you handle accounts, advise on loans, and help grow relationships in-branch (Saturdays required). Comes with medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k), vacation, sick time, and paid holidays for eligible employees.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.