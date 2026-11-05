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Warrenton
🏥 Warrenton, VA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
3 days ago
Warrenton’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from human medicine to pet care. Here are several solid roles if you want steady hours and patient-focused work.
Pharmacy Technician
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Warrenton, VA (retail pharmacy)
- Type: Full-time (≈30 hrs/week)
- Pay: $17.00–$27.00/hour
- Schedule: Evenings Mon–Fri 2–10 PM, plus every other weekend (Sat & Sun 8 AM–7 PM)
- Application window closes: 01/04/2027
This role supports pharmacists with filling prescriptions, inventory, and patient service at the counter and drive-thru. Good fit if you like fast-paced work, clear procedures, and don’t mind being on your feet.
Veterinarian FT or PT
- Employer: Mission Pet Health
- Location: Warrenton, VA
- Type: Full-time or Part-time Veterinarian
- Pay: Competitive base salary plus monthly production bonus (no negative accrual)
- Benefits: Health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, maternity leave, CE allowance with paid days, liability coverage
You get the feel of a local clinic with the backing of a large veterinary network. Ideal if you want clinical autonomy, strong benefits, and clear growth and mentorship paths.
Surgery Scheduler
- Employer: National Vascular Associates
- Location: Warrenton, VA (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19.00–$23.00/hour
- Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, life insurance, paid time off
You’ll coordinate vascular procedures, handle insurance authorizations, and guide patients through pre- and post-op steps. Great for someone with surgery scheduling and insurance experience who likes detailed, behind-the-scenes patient support.
Workers Compensation Specialist
- Employer: Blue Ridge Orthopaedic & Spine Center
- Location: Warrenton, VA (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.00–$22.00/hour
- Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, HSA, disability, life, PTO, tuition reimbursement, professional development
This role focuses on workers’ comp cases in an ortho setting—lots of communication, paperwork, and follow-up. Good match if you know medical workers’ comp and enjoy organizing details in a busy office.
Veterinary Receptionist
- Employer: Veterinary Practice Partners (Willow Animal Hospital)
- Location: Warrenton/Vint Hill, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.00–$23.00/hour
- Schedule: Mon–Fri 8:00 AM–6:00 PM, 1–2 Saturdays/month 8:00 AM–6:00 PM
- Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), employee pet discount
You’ll run a busy front desk, manage phones and payments, and support clients through routine visits and emotional moments. Best for someone with prior vet reception experience who loves both people and animals.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local healthcare employers often grow from within.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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