🏥 Warrenton, VA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Warrenton’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from human medicine to pet care. Here are several solid roles if you want steady hours and patient-focused work.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Warrenton, VA (retail pharmacy)

(retail pharmacy) Type: Full-time (≈30 hrs/week)

Pay: $17.00–$27.00/hour

Schedule: Evenings Mon–Fri 2–10 PM , plus every other weekend (Sat & Sun 8 AM–7 PM)

Evenings , plus (Sat & Sun 8 AM–7 PM) Application window closes: 01/04/2027

This role supports pharmacists with filling prescriptions, inventory, and patient service at the counter and drive-thru. Good fit if you like fast-paced work, clear procedures, and don’t mind being on your feet.

Employer: Mission Pet Health

Location: Warrenton, VA

Type: Full-time or Part-time Veterinarian

Pay: Competitive base salary plus monthly production bonus (no negative accrual)

Competitive base salary Benefits: Health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, maternity leave, CE allowance with paid days, liability coverage

You get the feel of a local clinic with the backing of a large veterinary network. Ideal if you want clinical autonomy, strong benefits, and clear growth and mentorship paths.

Employer: National Vascular Associates

Location: Warrenton, VA (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00–$23.00/hour

Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, life insurance, paid time off

You’ll coordinate vascular procedures, handle insurance authorizations, and guide patients through pre- and post-op steps. Great for someone with surgery scheduling and insurance experience who likes detailed, behind-the-scenes patient support.

Employer: Blue Ridge Orthopaedic & Spine Center

Location: Warrenton, VA (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00–$22.00/hour

Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, HSA, disability, life, PTO, tuition reimbursement, professional development

This role focuses on workers’ comp cases in an ortho setting—lots of communication, paperwork, and follow-up. Good match if you know medical workers’ comp and enjoy organizing details in a busy office.

Employer: Veterinary Practice Partners (Willow Animal Hospital)

(Willow Animal Hospital) Location: Warrenton/Vint Hill, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00–$23.00/hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri 8:00 AM–6:00 PM , 1–2 Saturdays/month 8:00 AM–6:00 PM

, Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), employee pet discount

You’ll run a busy front desk, manage phones and payments, and support clients through routine visits and emotional moments. Best for someone with prior vet reception experience who loves both people and animals.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local healthcare employers often grow from within.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.