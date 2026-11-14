Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Warrenton, NC? These adoptable dogs at Warren County Animal Ark are hoping for a loving home.

Adoptions are first come, first adopt and the shelter cannot hold pets, so if one of these pups catches your eye, don’t wait too long.

Breed: Hound (unknown type)

Hound (unknown type) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Shelter: Warren County Animal Ark

Phone: (252) 257-6137

Notes: Adoptions are on a first come, first adopt basis; the shelter cannot hold pets.

If you’ve been thinking about a sweet young hound to join your family, Ariel may be the one. 👉 Meet ARIEL and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Husky

Husky Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Shelter: Warren County Animal Ark

Phone: (252) 257-6137

Notes: Adoptions are on a first come, first adopt basis; the shelter cannot hold pets.

Husky lovers, take a look at King—an adult boy who’s ready for his next chapter. 👉 Meet KING and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Shelter: Warren County Animal Ark

Phone: (252) 257-6137

Notes: Adoptions are on a first come, first adopt basis; the shelter cannot hold pets.

If you’re ready for puppy energy and training, Kaiser is a young mixed-breed pup who could grow up by your side. 👉 Meet KAISER and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please call Warren County Animal Ark at (252) 257-6137 and plan a visit soon. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.