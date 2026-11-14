🛒 Warrenton, MO Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now

Warrenton’s retail scene is steady right now, with both big-box and niche shops hiring. If you like helping people and don’t mind being on your feet, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Rural King

Rural King Location: Warrenton, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the outdoor power equipment department at Rural King, handling inventory, pricing, displays, and customer help. Good fit if you have 2+ years retail experience, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want steady hours with benefits like a 401(k) match and associate discount.

Employer: Proper Brands

Proper Brands Location: Warrenton, MO

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15/hour

Work in a medical cannabis dispensary helping patients choose the right products and running the register. Great if you have 1+ year in retail or guest services, are 21+, can work weekends/evenings, and are interested in learning about cannabis and patient care.

If something here feels like a match, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.