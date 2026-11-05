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Warrensville Heights

🏥 Warrensville Heights CT Tech Gigs With Multiple High-Paying Roles

6 days ago
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Warrensville Heights is hot right now for CT techs. Almost every listing here is for the same start date, so it’s a great time to line up a 13-week contract and lock in strong weekly pay.

Travel CT Technologist – $2,544/week (Nights)

  • Employer: Anders Group, LLC
  • Location: Warrensville Heights, OH
  • Type: Travel, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr nights, 13 weeks
  • Pay: $2,544/week
    Solid night-shift CT role with day-one health, dental, vision, 401(k), CEU and license reimbursement, plus travel perks.

Travel CT Technologist – $2,765/week (Nights)

  • Employer: Access Healthcare LLC
  • Location: Warrensville Heights, OH
  • Type: Travel, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr nights, 13 weeks
  • Pay: $2,765/week
    High-paying night shift with a nurse-founded agency that leans into strong pay packages and around-the-clock recruiter support.

Travel CT Technologist – $2,581/week (Nights)

  • Employer: Trustaff
  • Location: Warrensville Heights, OH
  • Type: Travel, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr nights, 13 weeks
  • Pay: $2,581/week
    Traveler-first agency with guaranteed weekly hours, 401(k) match, and solid medical/dental/vision benefits.

Travel CT Tech/X-Ray Tech – $2,555/week (Days)

  • Employer: Focus Staff
  • Location: Warrensville Heights, OH
  • Type: Travel, 40 hrs/week, 4x10 days, 13 weeks
  • Pay: $2,555/week
    Day-shift hybrid CT + X-ray role with day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k), bonuses, and pet insurance.

Travel CT Technologist – $2,608/week (Days)

  • Employer: Nightingale Nurses
  • Location: Warrensville Heights, OH
  • Type: Travel, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr days, 13 weeks
  • Pay: $2,608/week
    Day-shift CT contract with a nurse-focused agency known for high pay rates and full travel support.

Travel CT Tech – $2,528–$2,727/week (Nights)

  • Employer: Aya Healthcare
  • Location: Warrensville Heights, OH
  • Type: Travel, 40 hrs/week, 4x10 nights (21:00–07:30), 13 weeks
  • Pay: $2,528–$2,727/week
    Night shift at a 172-bed acute care hospital using Epic, with day-one premium benefits, 401(k) match, housing options, and CEUs.

Travel CT Technologist – $2,406/week (Days, Clinic)

  • Employer: CrossMed Healthcare Staffing
  • Location: Warrensville Heights, OH (Cleveland Clinic South Pointe Hospital)
  • Type: Travel, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr days, 13 weeks
  • Pay: $2,406/week
    Clinic-based CT role tied to Cleveland Clinic with weekly pay, guaranteed hours, housing options, and full medical benefits.

Travel CT Technologist – $2,769/week (Nights)

  • Employer: Voca Healthcare
  • Location: Warrensville Heights, OH
  • Type: Travel, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr nights, 13 weeks
  • Pay: $2,769/week
    One of the higher-paying night roles, with benefits starting the 1st of the month after start, 401(k), retention bonus, and strong recruiter support.

Travel CT Technologist – $2,640/week (Evenings)

  • Employer: Assured Nursing Inc
  • Location: Warrensville Heights, OH
  • Type: Travel, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr evenings, 13 weeks
  • Pay: $2,640/week
    Evening-shift CT contract with weekly pay, 401(k), and full medical, dental, and vision coverage.

Travel CT Technologist – $2,725/week

  • Employer: VyTalent Solutions
  • Location: Warrensville Heights, OH
  • Type: Travel, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr shifts, 13 weeks
  • Pay: $2,725/week
    General CT role with strong total comp plus 401(k) with match, EAP, wellness perks, and solid discount programs.

Travel CT Technologist – $2,646/week (Days)

  • Employer: AHS Staffing
  • Location: Warrensville Heights, OH
  • Type: Travel, 40 hrs/week, 4x10 days, 13 weeks
  • Pay: $2,645.80/week (est.)
    Day-shift CT with clear pay breakdown, housing allowance, 401(k) match, and pet insurance options.

Travel CT Technologist – $2,785/week (Nights)

  • Employer: Wellspring Nurse Source
  • Location: Warrensville Heights, OH
  • Type: Travel, 40 hrs/week, 4x10 nights (Mon–Thu), 13 weeks
  • Pay: $2,785/week
    High-paying night shift with no weekends or call, ARRT(CT) + OH license required, backed by a nurse-owned agency.

Travel CT Technologist – $2,785/week (Days)

  • Employer: Wellspring Nurse Source
  • Location: Warrensville Heights, OH
  • Type: Travel, 40 hrs/week, 4x10 days (10:00–20:30), 13 weeks
  • Pay: $2,785/week
    Day-shift version of the Wellspring CT role with no call/weekends and the same strong support and benefits.

Travel CT Technologist – $2,533/week (Nights)

  • Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.
  • Location: Warrensville Heights, OH
  • Type: Travel, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr nights, 13 weeks
  • Pay: $2,533/week
    Night CT contract with day-one medical, 401(k) match, housing support, and lots of extra perks (loan help, CE, pet insurance).

Local Contract CT Technologist – $54–58/hour (Nights)

  • Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.
  • Location: Warrensville Heights, OH
  • Type: Local contract, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr nights, 13 weeks
  • Pay: $54–58/hour
    Great if you’re local and want hourly night pay plus Host’s full benefits and housing support without full travel status.

Local Contract CT Technologist – $54–58/hour (Days)

  • Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.
  • Location: Warrensville Heights, OH
  • Type: Local contract, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr days, 13 weeks
  • Pay: $54–58/hour
    Day-shift local CT contract with the same strong Host Healthcare benefits and support.

Local Contract CT Technologist – $66/hour (Evenings)

  • Employer: Assured Nursing Inc
  • Location: Warrensville Heights, OH
  • Type: Local contract, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr evenings, 13 weeks
  • Pay: $66/hour
    High hourly evening rate for locals, with weekly pay, 401(k), and full medical, dental, and vision.

Local Contract CT Technologist – $66/hour (Nights)

  • Employer: Assured Nursing Inc
  • Location: Warrensville Heights, OH
  • Type: Local contract, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr nights, 13 weeks
  • Pay: $66/hour
    Night-shift local CT role with the same strong hourly rate and benefits as the evening option.

Travel Cardiac CT Technologist – $2,642/week

  • Employer: Travel Nurses, Inc.
  • Location: Warrensville Heights, OH
  • Type: Travel, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr shifts, 13 weeks
  • Pay: $2,642/week
    Cardiac-focused CT role with weekly pay, 401(k), and support from a long-standing, nurse-founded agency.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, check the shift and start date, and reach out to a recruiter while these are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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