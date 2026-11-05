🏥 Warrensville Heights CT Tech Gigs With Multiple High-Paying Roles

Warrensville Heights is hot right now for CT techs. Almost every listing here is for the same start date, so it’s a great time to line up a 13-week contract and lock in strong weekly pay.

Employer: Anders Group, LLC

Anders Group, LLC Location: Warrensville Heights, OH

Warrensville Heights, OH Type: Travel, 40 hrs/week , 10-hr nights , 13 weeks

Travel, , , Pay: $2,544/week

Solid night-shift CT role with day-one health, dental, vision, 401(k), CEU and license reimbursement, plus travel perks.

Employer: Access Healthcare LLC

Access Healthcare LLC Location: Warrensville Heights, OH

Warrensville Heights, OH Type: Travel, 40 hrs/week , 10-hr nights , 13 weeks

Travel, , , Pay: $2,765/week

High-paying night shift with a nurse-founded agency that leans into strong pay packages and around-the-clock recruiter support.

Employer: Trustaff

Trustaff Location: Warrensville Heights, OH

Warrensville Heights, OH Type: Travel, 40 hrs/week , 10-hr nights , 13 weeks

Travel, , , Pay: $2,581/week

Traveler-first agency with guaranteed weekly hours, 401(k) match, and solid medical/dental/vision benefits.

Employer: Focus Staff

Focus Staff Location: Warrensville Heights, OH

Warrensville Heights, OH Type: Travel, 40 hrs/week , 4x10 days , 13 weeks

Travel, , , Pay: $2,555/week

Day-shift hybrid CT + X-ray role with day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k), bonuses, and pet insurance.

Employer: Nightingale Nurses

Nightingale Nurses Location: Warrensville Heights, OH

Warrensville Heights, OH Type: Travel, 40 hrs/week , 10-hr days , 13 weeks

Travel, , , Pay: $2,608/week

Day-shift CT contract with a nurse-focused agency known for high pay rates and full travel support.

Employer: Aya Healthcare

Aya Healthcare Location: Warrensville Heights, OH

Warrensville Heights, OH Type: Travel, 40 hrs/week , 4x10 nights (21:00–07:30) , 13 weeks

Travel, , , Pay: $2,528–$2,727/week

Night shift at a 172-bed acute care hospital using Epic, with day-one premium benefits, 401(k) match, housing options, and CEUs.

Employer: CrossMed Healthcare Staffing

CrossMed Healthcare Staffing Location: Warrensville Heights, OH (Cleveland Clinic South Pointe Hospital)

Warrensville Heights, OH (Cleveland Clinic South Pointe Hospital) Type: Travel, 40 hrs/week , 10-hr days , 13 weeks

Travel, , , Pay: $2,406/week

Clinic-based CT role tied to Cleveland Clinic with weekly pay, guaranteed hours, housing options, and full medical benefits.

Employer: Voca Healthcare

Voca Healthcare Location: Warrensville Heights, OH

Warrensville Heights, OH Type: Travel, 40 hrs/week , 10-hr nights , 13 weeks

Travel, , , Pay: $2,769/week

One of the higher-paying night roles, with benefits starting the 1st of the month after start, 401(k), retention bonus, and strong recruiter support.

Employer: Assured Nursing Inc

Assured Nursing Inc Location: Warrensville Heights, OH

Warrensville Heights, OH Type: Travel, 40 hrs/week , 10-hr evenings , 13 weeks

Travel, , , Pay: $2,640/week

Evening-shift CT contract with weekly pay, 401(k), and full medical, dental, and vision coverage.

Employer: VyTalent Solutions

VyTalent Solutions Location: Warrensville Heights, OH

Warrensville Heights, OH Type: Travel, 40 hrs/week , 10-hr shifts , 13 weeks

Travel, , , Pay: $2,725/week

General CT role with strong total comp plus 401(k) with match, EAP, wellness perks, and solid discount programs.

Employer: AHS Staffing

AHS Staffing Location: Warrensville Heights, OH

Warrensville Heights, OH Type: Travel, 40 hrs/week , 4x10 days , 13 weeks

Travel, , , Pay: $2,645.80/week (est.)

Day-shift CT with clear pay breakdown, housing allowance, 401(k) match, and pet insurance options.

Employer: Wellspring Nurse Source

Wellspring Nurse Source Location: Warrensville Heights, OH

Warrensville Heights, OH Type: Travel, 40 hrs/week , 4x10 nights (Mon–Thu) , 13 weeks

Travel, , , Pay: $2,785/week

High-paying night shift with no weekends or call, ARRT(CT) + OH license required, backed by a nurse-owned agency.

Employer: Wellspring Nurse Source

Wellspring Nurse Source Location: Warrensville Heights, OH

Warrensville Heights, OH Type: Travel, 40 hrs/week , 4x10 days (10:00–20:30) , 13 weeks

Travel, , , Pay: $2,785/week

Day-shift version of the Wellspring CT role with no call/weekends and the same strong support and benefits.

Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.

Host Healthcare, Inc. Location: Warrensville Heights, OH

Warrensville Heights, OH Type: Travel, 40 hrs/week , 10-hr nights , 13 weeks

Travel, , , Pay: $2,533/week

Night CT contract with day-one medical, 401(k) match, housing support, and lots of extra perks (loan help, CE, pet insurance).

Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.

Host Healthcare, Inc. Location: Warrensville Heights, OH

Warrensville Heights, OH Type: Local contract , 40 hrs/week , 10-hr nights , 13 weeks

, , , Pay: $54–58/hour

Great if you’re local and want hourly night pay plus Host’s full benefits and housing support without full travel status.

Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.

Host Healthcare, Inc. Location: Warrensville Heights, OH

Warrensville Heights, OH Type: Local contract , 40 hrs/week , 10-hr days , 13 weeks

, , , Pay: $54–58/hour

Day-shift local CT contract with the same strong Host Healthcare benefits and support.

Employer: Assured Nursing Inc

Assured Nursing Inc Location: Warrensville Heights, OH

Warrensville Heights, OH Type: Local contract , 40 hrs/week , 10-hr evenings , 13 weeks

, , , Pay: $66/hour

High hourly evening rate for locals, with weekly pay, 401(k), and full medical, dental, and vision.

Employer: Assured Nursing Inc

Assured Nursing Inc Location: Warrensville Heights, OH

Warrensville Heights, OH Type: Local contract , 40 hrs/week , 10-hr nights , 13 weeks

, , , Pay: $66/hour

Night-shift local CT role with the same strong hourly rate and benefits as the evening option.

Employer: Travel Nurses, Inc.

Travel Nurses, Inc. Location: Warrensville Heights, OH

Warrensville Heights, OH Type: Travel, 40 hrs/week , 8-hr shifts , 13 weeks

Travel, , , Pay: $2,642/week

Cardiac-focused CT role with weekly pay, 401(k), and support from a long-standing, nurse-founded agency.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, check the shift and start date, and reach out to a recruiter while these are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.