📅 Old-fashioned Christmas exhibit at Warrensburgh Museum

Step into a cozy, old-time Christmas at Yuletide in Old Warrensburgh at the Warrensburgh Museum of Local History, 3754 Main Street, Warrensburg, NY.

The special holiday exhibit runs weekends from November 28 to December 20, 2026:

Saturdays & Sundays: 12–3 PM

Saturday, December 5: 10 AM–4 PM during Christmas in Warrensburgh

You’ll see decorated Christmas trees, vintage ornaments, nostalgic toys, and historic holiday displays that celebrate the feel of an old-fashioned Christmas. It’s family friendly and free.

Bring the kids, grandparents, or friends to enjoy local history, holiday music memories, and classic Christmas traditions all in one place. This could easily become a new yearly tradition for your family.