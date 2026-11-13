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📅 Free old-fashioned Christmas exhibit in Warrensburg, Nov 28–Dec 20
📅 Old-fashioned Christmas exhibit at Warrensburgh Museum
Step into a cozy, old-time Christmas at Yuletide in Old Warrensburgh at the Warrensburgh Museum of Local History, 3754 Main Street, Warrensburg, NY.
The special holiday exhibit runs weekends from November 28 to December 20, 2026:
- Saturdays & Sundays: 12–3 PM
- Saturday, December 5: 10 AM–4 PM during Christmas in Warrensburgh
You’ll see decorated Christmas trees, vintage ornaments, nostalgic toys, and historic holiday displays that celebrate the feel of an old-fashioned Christmas. It’s family friendly and free.
Bring the kids, grandparents, or friends to enjoy local history, holiday music memories, and classic Christmas traditions all in one place. This could easily become a new yearly tradition for your family.
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