Warrensburg has some wonderful dogs hoping for a second chance. From calm seniors to a bouncy youngster, there may be a perfect match for your home.

Breed: Shih Tzu mix

Shih Tzu mix Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream

Cream Adoption fee: $60

Shelter: Old Drum Animal Shelter

Phone: (660) 747-2127

Oliver is a senior Shih Tzu mix with a soft cream coat and a gentle presence. If you’re looking for a calmer companion to share quiet days and cozy evenings, this older gentleman could be the one.

👉 Meet Oliver and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd / Red Heeler mix

German Shepherd / Red Heeler mix Age: Young (almost 2 years)

Young (almost 2 years) Gender: Male

Male Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut

Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut Adoption fee: $0 (no fee listed)

(no fee listed) Shelter/Listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Warrensburg, MO)

Zeus is a very playful, energetic, and loving young dog. He’s almost two years old, potty trained and kennel trained, and he listens well. He loves cuddles and “knows no stranger,” so he’ll likely enjoy meeting new people.

Zeus has become aggressive toward other dogs and the cat in his current home and does not like to share attention. He becomes territorial when other animals approach for affection. He needs to be the only pet in the home and would do best with an adopter who can give him structure, training, and lots of one-on-one time.

👉 Meet Zeus and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)

Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Senior (about 8 years)

Senior (about 8 years) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Weight: About 47 lbs

About 47 lbs Adoption fee: $60

Shelter: Old Drum Animal Shelter

Phone: (660) 747-2127

Baby is an 8-year-old tan mixed-breed girl who’s “aged to perfection.” She’s described as a gentle soul who does wonderfully with women, men, and kids, making her a lovely family companion. At 47 pounds, she’s a great size for both couch cuddles and easy walks. She is already spayed and ready to go home.

👉 Meet Baby and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $85

Shelter: Old Drum Animal Shelter

Phone: (660) 747-2127

Calypso is an adult Pit Bull Terrier mix with a warm tan coat. She’s waiting at Old Drum Animal Shelter for someone to give her a fresh start and a safe, loving home.

👉 Meet Calypso and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Poodle (Miniature) mix

Poodle (Miniature) mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $60

Shelter: Old Drum Animal Shelter

Phone: (660) 747-2127

Cody is an adult miniature Poodle mix with a rich chocolate coat. If you’re looking for a smaller dog with classic Poodle charm, Cody could be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet Cody and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Warrensburg, MO, please consider visiting Old Drum Animal Shelter or reaching out to the private owner listing to learn more about these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.