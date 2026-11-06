🎓 Warrensburg, MO Teaching & Coaching – Several Roles Open

Warrensburg has some solid education jobs lined up, from K–12 classrooms to college athletics. If you’re planning ahead for your next move, these are worth a look.

Employer: WARRENSBURG R-VI School District

WARRENSBURG R-VI School District Location: Warrensburg, MO (Warrensburg High School)

(Warrensburg High School) Type: Full-time, 178-day teaching contract

Full-time, Salary: According to district teacher salary schedule

According to district Start Date: 08/10/2027

Teach English Language Learners at the high school level, focusing on language skills and helping students succeed across subjects. You’ll need a Bachelor’s degree and a Missouri teaching certificate in the right area; role includes ongoing assessment, family communication, and regular professional development.

Employer: WARRENSBURG R-VI School District

WARRENSBURG R-VI School District Location: Warrensburg, MO (Warrensburg Middle School)

(Warrensburg Middle School) Type: Full-time, 178-day teaching contract

Full-time, Salary: According to district teacher salary schedule

According to district Start Date: 08/10/2027

Middle school Language Arts role teaching reading, writing, and communication skills. Requires a Bachelor’s degree and Missouri teaching certificate, with a focus on engaging students, using varied assessments, and working closely with families and staff.

Employer: University of Central Missouri

Location: Warrensburg, MO

Type: Full-time, 12-month benefits-eligible coaching/administrative role

coaching/administrative role Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Lead the Men’s Golf Program and help promote the university’s golf course. You’ll recruit student-athletes, run tournaments and events, teach lessons, and manage assistants. Requires a Bachelor’s degree, PGA membership in good standing, and at least 2 years of coaching or athletic administration experience; comes with a strong benefits package and tuition perks.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—schools and UCM update openings often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.