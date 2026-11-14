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🔧 Multiple HVAC Openings in Warrendale, PA with $40+ Hourly Pay
Warrendale’s HVAC scene is busy right now. If you’ve got installation or service experience, there are several solid, year‑round roles open with one local employer.
Commercial HVAC Installation Technician
- Employer: Spurk HVAC
- Location: Warrendale, PA (projects across the Pittsburgh area)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $25–$45+ per hour (based on experience and leadership level)
Install commercial HVAC systems in offices, retail, and industrial buildings with a steady, year‑round workload. Good fit if you have 3+ years commercial install experience, want clear paths to Lead Installer roles, and like working with modern tools and equipment.
Lead Residential HVAC Installer
- Employer: Spurk HVAC
- Location: Warrendale, PA (serving the Pittsburgh region)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $32–$42 per hour
Take charge of residential installs from start to finish and lead a small crew. This role comes with a company vehicle, tools, and uniforms, plus chances to move into installation management or operations leadership.
Residential and Light Commercial HVAC Service Technician
- Employer: Spurk HVAC
- Location: Western Pennsylvania (home base in Warrendale area)
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 7:00 AM–3:30 PM
- Pay: $28–$40 per hour
Handle service, repair, and maintenance for residential and light commercial customers, with no rotating shifts and the ability to dispatch from home. Includes health, dental, vision, Simple IRA with 3% match, paid PTO, and a well‑equipped company vehicle plus laptop, iPad, and iPhone.
If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.