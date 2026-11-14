Warrendale’s HVAC scene is busy right now. If you’ve got installation or service experience, there are several solid, year‑round roles open with one local employer.

Employer: Spurk HVAC

Spurk HVAC Location: Warrendale, PA (projects across the Pittsburgh area)

(projects across the Pittsburgh area) Type: Full-time

Pay: $25–$45+ per hour (based on experience and leadership level)

Install commercial HVAC systems in offices, retail, and industrial buildings with a steady, year‑round workload. Good fit if you have 3+ years commercial install experience, want clear paths to Lead Installer roles, and like working with modern tools and equipment.

Employer: Spurk HVAC

Spurk HVAC Location: Warrendale, PA (serving the Pittsburgh region)

(serving the Pittsburgh region) Type: Full-time

Pay: $32–$42 per hour

Take charge of residential installs from start to finish and lead a small crew. This role comes with a company vehicle, tools, and uniforms, plus chances to move into installation management or operations leadership.

Employer: Spurk HVAC

Spurk HVAC Location: Western Pennsylvania (home base in Warrendale area)

(home base in Warrendale area) Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 7:00 AM–3:30 PM

Pay: $28–$40 per hour

Handle service, repair, and maintenance for residential and light commercial customers, with no rotating shifts and the ability to dispatch from home. Includes health, dental, vision, Simple IRA with 3% match, paid PTO, and a well‑equipped company vehicle plus laptop, iPad, and iPhone.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.