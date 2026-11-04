🏗️ Warrendale, PA Engineering Roles with Multiple Openings

Warrendale is busy right now for engineers, especially in clean energy and electronics. If you’re in hardware, I&C, or testing, there are some solid full-time options here.

Employer: G3 Soft Inc

G3 Soft Inc Location: Warrendale, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior PCB role using Altium with analog, mixed-signal, power, and high-speed designs (PCIe, USB, Ethernet, DDR, LVDS, SerDes). Good fit if you know DFM/DFT, EMC/EMI, SI/PI and can own placement, routing, and stack-up while working with global teams and customers.

Employer: Westinghouse Electric Company

Location: Warrendale, PA (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $103,200 – $129,000/year (based on experience)

Lead nuclear instrumentation & controls hardware work for new and operating plants. You’ll own specs and procurement for sensors and transmitters, solve obsolescence issues, guide suppliers, support plant startups, and mentor junior engineers in a highly regulated environment.

Employer: Westinghouse Electric Company, LLC

Location: Warrendale, PA (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,200 – $106,500/year (based on experience)

Hands-on testing and verification role for safety I&C systems in commercial nuclear plants. You’ll lead test planning, write and run procedures, analyze logic diagrams, track defects, and ensure full requirements coverage for critical control systems.

If one of these fits your skills, save the link, polish your resume, and apply soon while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.