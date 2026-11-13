🛒 Warren, PA Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Warren’s customer-facing jobs are steady right now, with banks and big-name retailers both hiring. If you like helping people and staying busy on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Northwest Bank

Northwest Bank Location: Warren, PA (PA0118 Warren Drive Through)

(PA0118 Warren Drive Through) Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle everyday banking for customers, from deposits to withdrawals, while giving friendly, fast service. This role is great if you enjoy talking with people, solving small problems, and want to build experience in banking and cash handling.

Employer: ALDI USA

Location: Warren, PA

Type: Full-time (30+ hours/week)

Starting Pay: $17.50/hour, with scheduled raises up to $19.50/hour by Year 5

Work with a tight-knit team to stock shelves, run the register, and keep the store clean while helping shoppers. This is a solid pick if you want steady hours, clear pay increases, and access to benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation, and paid parental leave.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application soon so you don’t miss out.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.