Healthcare hiring around Warren, OH is steady right now, with options from pediatrics to retail pharmacy and rehab. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there’s likely a fit here.

Employer: Akron Children's

Akron Children's Location: Warren, OH (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time (80 hours bi-weekly)

(80 hours bi-weekly) Salary: Not listed

Work with kids and families at a respected pediatric system. You’ll handle evaluations, treatment plans, and documentation, using your Master’s in Speech/Language Pathology and Ohio SLP license with CCC-SLP.

Employer: Community Skilled Health Care Centre

Community Skilled Health Care Centre Location: Warren, OH

Type: PRN/Other (flexible scheduling)

PRN/Other (flexible scheduling) Salary: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)

Join a skilled nursing and rehab team helping residents regain strength and mobility. Ohio PT license is required, and new grads are welcome, with support, benefits, and continuing education.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Warren, OH (travels within district)

(travels within district) Type: Full-time , ~ 40 hours/week

, ~ Salary: $60.00–$76.00/hour + potential bonus & full benefits

+ potential bonus & full benefits Application window: Anticipated close 01/12/2027

Cover pharmacist shifts across local CVS stores, manage daily pharmacy operations, and provide clinical services like counseling and immunizations. You’ll need an active Ohio pharmacist license and NPI, and must be able to travel within the district.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local healthcare employers often have similar roles opening up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.