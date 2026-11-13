Warren’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast shifts, friendly faces, and smelling like cake or coffee instead of a factory, these are worth a look.

Employer: Nothing Bundt Cakes

Nothing Bundt Cakes Location: Warren, OH (in person)

Type: Other (hourly)

Other (hourly) Pay: $11.50 – $12.50 per hour

Keep the bakery running by washing dishes and keeping equipment clean so the team can bake. Day shifts only, casual dress (T‑shirts and sneakers), flexible schedules, and cake discounts make this a low‑stress way to get into food service.

Employer: Starbucks Coffee Company

Location: Warren, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (entry level for this role and area)

Make drinks, chat with customers, and keep the store running smoothly in a fast‑paced coffee shop. No experience is required, and eligible partners can access medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, stock programs, paid time off, and tuition help through Arizona State University online.

Employer: Landmark Restaurant & Bakery (Frank’s Café)

Location: Warren, OH (in person)

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $12.00 – $18.00 per hour

Join a modern, quick‑service café focused on fresh breakfast and lunch. They want experienced team members (about 3 years restaurant experience) who can cook, multitask, and handle a fast, team‑driven setup.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.