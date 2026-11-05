🏥 Warren, OH Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings Right Now

Warren’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you’re ready for steady hours or flexible PRN work, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Warren, OH

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $17.00/hour

Application window expected to close: 01/04/2027

Support the pharmacy team with filling prescriptions, helping patients at the counter and drive-thru, handling inventory, and possibly assisting with vaccines (where allowed). Comes with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options) and structured training to get you licensed and certified as required by Ohio.

Employer: Otterbein SeniorLife (Otterbein Staffing Agency)

(Otterbein Staffing Agency) Location: Warren, OH (serving multiple Otterbein sites)

Type: PRN / per-diem

Pay: $32/hour weekdays, $34/hour weekends

Shifts: All shifts available (8- and 12-hour)

Pick your own schedule and work at different Otterbein locations, from assisted living to hospice. You’ll provide direct resident care, coordinate and supervise care, and support both residents and staff—ideal if you want high hourly pay and full control over when and where you work.

Employer: ONE Health Ohio (Federally Qualified Health Center)

(Federally Qualified Health Center) Location: Warren, OH

Type: Not listed (appears to be regular, daytime hours)

Not listed (appears to be regular, daytime hours) Schedule perks: No nights or weekends

Work chairside with the dentist, take radiographs, update charts in the electronic dental record, and handle instrument sterilization. This role comes with PTO, paid holidays, 401(k), and multiple insurance options, and is focused on serving patients regardless of ability to pay.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.