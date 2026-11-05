🛒 Warren, OH Retail Jobs with Multiple Customer-Facing Roles

Warren’s retail scene is steady right now, with a mix of national chains and local spots hiring. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Warren, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $11.00 – $17.00/hour

Help customers find the right auto parts in-store and over the phone, handle the cash drawer, and support basic in-store services like battery tests and wiper installs. This role comes with paid time off, 401(k) with employer contributions, stock purchase plan, health benefits, tuition assistance, and career growth opportunities.

Employer: Family Farm & Home

Location: Warren, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Step into a key leadership role helping run a busy farm-and-home retail store when the manager is away. You’ll lead the team, help drive sales and budgets, manage inventory and merchandising, and keep the store safe, clean, and customer-focused.

Employer: Nothing Bundt Cakes

Location: Warren, OH

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Front-of-house bakery role where you help guests pick cakes for celebrations and make their visit feel special. Perks include flexible schedules, casual dress (T-shirts and sneakers), cake discounts, earlier closing hours, and training, and you don’t have to be 18 to work here.

If something here fits your vibe, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.