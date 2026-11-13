Warren’s legal market is busy right now, especially for attorneys who like compliance, litigation, and client-facing work. Here are several strong roles worth a look if you’re ready for your next move.

Employer: Vantage Specialty Chemicals

Vantage Specialty Chemicals Location: Warren, NJ (office-based, global team)

(office-based, global team) Type: Full-time

Salary: $133,000 – $199,000 base + short-term incentive program

Lead a global customer assurance team handling regulatory, quality, product safety, and compliance documentation for a major specialty chemicals company. This role owns the end-to-end CRM caseload, sets KPIs, and partners across Regulatory, R&D, Quality, and Commercial to deliver fast, accurate responses to customers.

Employer: Jobot (recruiting for a long-standing NJ law firm)

(recruiting for a long-standing NJ law firm) Location: Warren, NJ (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000 – $140,000 per year

Join a well-established New Jersey firm with a broad labor & employment practice serving both private and public-sector clients. You’ll defend employers and public entities in discrimination, retaliation, and other employment matters, handle litigation from start to finish, and get mentorship plus bonus potential and 401(k) match.

Employer: Suntek Corporations Inc (recruiting for a NJ law firm)

(recruiting for a NJ law firm) Location: Warren, NJ (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Ideal for attorneys with 1–7 years of experience who want hands-on courtroom work in insurance defense, commercial, and civil litigation. You’ll handle depositions, motions, trials, and municipal court matters, with hybrid flexibility, medical/dental benefits, 401(k) with profit sharing, PTO, and origination bonuses.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and reach out anyway—Warren firms are growing, and roles often evolve for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.