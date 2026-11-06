⚖️ Warren, NJ Legal & Compliance Roles with Multiple Hybrid Options

Warren is busy right now with legal and compliance hiring, especially in finance, pharma, and insurance. If you’ve got regulatory or claims experience, there are some solid hybrid roles to check out.

Employer: StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. Location: Warren, NJ (4 days onsite, 1 day remote)

(4 days onsite, 1 day remote) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the build-out of a global FX trade surveillance program for a Fortune 100, Nasdaq-listed financial firm. Great fit if you like owning projects end-to-end, working with complex data, and being the go-to person for FX surveillance and regulatory readiness.

Employer: Regeneron

Location: Warren, NJ (also options in Tarrytown or Cambridge; hybrid 3–4 days onsite)

(also options in Tarrytown or Cambridge; hybrid 3–4 days onsite) Type: Full-time, Temporary

Salary: Not listed (Regeneron notes a competitive total rewards package)

Support regulatory milestones from IND through post‑marketing for a major biotech known for life‑changing medicines. Ideal if you have 5+ years in regulatory or pharma, know FDA/EMA/ICH rules, and enjoy running timelines, meetings, and big submissions.

Employer: CNA Insurance

Location: Warren, NJ (hybrid; near any CNA office considered)

(hybrid; near any CNA office considered) Type: Full-time

Salary range (national base): $54,000 – $103,000 annually (final pay depends on experience and location)

Handle private and non‑profit D&O and employment practices liability claims from investigation through settlement. Good match if you have insurance litigation/coverage experience, can manage a busy litigated caseload, and want a role that blends legal analysis with client contact.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists related roles that might be a better fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.