💻 Warren, NJ IT Roles with Multiple $80K–$200K+ Opportunities

Warren’s tech scene is heating up, especially around insurance and cloud services. If you’re into AI, data, or hands-on IT support, there are some strong options here right now.

Employer: MSIG USA

MSIG USA Location: Warren, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000 – $100,000/year

Entry-level to early-career role where you’ll build apps and data workflows using .NET/C#, React, SQL, Azure, and Python, all inside a major P&C insurance business. Great if you have basic coding skills plus some experience with AI coding agents (like Copilot) and want broad, cross-stack experience with strong benefits and growth potential.

Employer: Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group (MSIG USA)

Location: Warren, NJ (Hybrid/Remote/Onsite options listed)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $190,000 – $210,000/year

Senior engineering role owning end-to-end solutions across .NET/C#, React, Python, SQL, Azure, and Azure Data Factory, with a big focus on agentic development and AI coding agents. Ideal if you have 7+ years experience, are comfortable leading design and production systems, and want to shape how AI-driven software is built in a global insurance group.

Employer: Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group (MSIG USA)

Location: Warren, NJ (Hybrid/Remote/Onsite options listed)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $180,000 – $200,000/year

Leadership role running data engineering and analytics across Azure, Databricks, Microsoft Fabric, Power BI, and Azure Data Factory for a large P&C insurance operation. Best fit if you have 10+ years in data/analytics, 4+ years managing teams, and want to own the data platform, BI roadmap, and partner directly with execs.

Employer: Cloudscale365

Location: Warren, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on IT support role doing on-site troubleshooting for networks, systems, software, and hardware, with a focus on Windows Server, Active Directory, Exchange, and Windows 10/11. Good match if you like being in the field, solving user issues face-to-face, and want benefits like health, dental, vision, and PTO.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on flexibility and exact requirements.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.