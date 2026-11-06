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💻 Warren, NJ IT Roles with Multiple $80K–$200K+ Opportunities
Warren’s tech scene is heating up, especially around insurance and cloud services. If you’re into AI, data, or hands-on IT support, there are some strong options here right now.
Junior AI Polyglot Engineer
- Employer: MSIG USA
- Location: Warren, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $80,000 – $100,000/year
Entry-level to early-career role where you’ll build apps and data workflows using .NET/C#, React, SQL, Azure, and Python, all inside a major P&C insurance business. Great if you have basic coding skills plus some experience with AI coding agents (like Copilot) and want broad, cross-stack experience with strong benefits and growth potential.
Senior AI Polyglot Engineer
- Employer: Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group (MSIG USA)
- Location: Warren, NJ (Hybrid/Remote/Onsite options listed)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $190,000 – $210,000/year
Senior engineering role owning end-to-end solutions across .NET/C#, React, Python, SQL, Azure, and Azure Data Factory, with a big focus on agentic development and AI coding agents. Ideal if you have 7+ years experience, are comfortable leading design and production systems, and want to shape how AI-driven software is built in a global insurance group.
Director – Data Analytics and Engineering
- Employer: Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group (MSIG USA)
- Location: Warren, NJ (Hybrid/Remote/Onsite options listed)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $180,000 – $200,000/year
Leadership role running data engineering and analytics across Azure, Databricks, Microsoft Fabric, Power BI, and Azure Data Factory for a large P&C insurance operation. Best fit if you have 10+ years in data/analytics, 4+ years managing teams, and want to own the data platform, BI roadmap, and partner directly with execs.
Field Service Technician
- Employer: Cloudscale365
- Location: Warren, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on IT support role doing on-site troubleshooting for networks, systems, software, and hardware, with a focus on Windows Server, Active Directory, Exchange, and Windows 10/11. Good match if you like being in the field, solving user issues face-to-face, and want benefits like health, dental, vision, and PTO.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on flexibility and exact requirements.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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