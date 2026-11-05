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📅 Veterans Day Service in Warren on November 11 at 11 AM
📅 Veterans Day service at Warren Municipal Complex
Warren Township is hosting a Veterans Day Service on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 at 11:00 AM.
Join the Warren Township Committee at the Warren Township Municipal Complex, 46 Mountain Boulevard, Warren, NJ 07059 as the community comes together to honor the men and women who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces.
The ceremony is open to everyone. You’re encouraged to bring family, friends, and neighbors to take part in remembering and thanking our veterans for their courage, dedication, and sacrifice.
If you’re free that morning, this is a simple way to show support and appreciation for local veterans and their families.
More Info: Warren Township Veterans Day Service – November 11...
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