🏥 Warren, NJ Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Healthcare hiring in Warren, NJ is steady right now, from school nursing to private practice roles. If you’re in the medical or dental world, there are some solid options to check out.

Employer: Warren Township Schools

Warren Township Schools Location: Warren, NJ (Angelo L. Tomaso School)

(Angelo L. Tomaso School) Type: Full-time, School Year

Salary: $65,612 – $86,478 (per WTEA Agreement, up to Step 5)

(per WTEA Agreement, up to Step 5) Start Date: January 4, 2027

Provide health support to students and staff, run screenings, and help keep the school safe and calm. Great fit if you hold a School Nurse Certificate and want steady hours plus health and dental benefits.

Employer: Warren Dental Design

Warren Dental Design Location: Warren, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Up to $32.00/hour

Join a privately owned local dental office with a fast-paced but supportive vibe. They offer training, flexible hours, competitive pay, 401(k) with match, health insurance, PTO, and employee discounts.

Employer: Lucina / Somerset Women’s Care (affiliated with Unified Women’s Healthcare)

Lucina / Somerset Women’s Care (affiliated with Unified Women’s Healthcare) Location: Warren, NJ

Type: Full-time

Compensation: Base $290,000 – $350,000+/year, plus sign-on & retention bonus ($60,000 total) and extra income potential from call shifts

Join a well-established private OB/GYN practice with flexible scheduling, about 20–25 patients/day and ~15 deliveries/month. Includes comprehensive health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, CME reimbursement, malpractice coverage, and disability & life insurance.

If any of these sound like a match, click through, skim the full posting, and send your resume soon so you’re in the first batch of applicants.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.