Warren’s auto and manufacturing scene is still buzzing, and these engineering roles are right in the middle of it. If you like building real things, not just slide decks, these are worth a look.

Employer: Stellantis

Stellantis Location: Warren, MI (Warren Stamping Plant)

(Warren Stamping Plant) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll own electrical systems for new stamping programs from design through installation and integration. Great fit if you know pressroom equipment, can read and edit mechanical/electrical drawings, and like being on the floor solving real production problems.

Employer: Engtal (hiring for a systems integrator)

(hiring for a systems integrator) Location: Warren, MI (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time, direct hire

Salary: Not listed

Lead controls and electrical hardware on robotic and automation projects from concept to customer launch. Ideal if you’re hands-on with PLCs, robotics, AutoCAD/EPLAN, and enjoy owning projects in BIW, welding, or assembly.

Employer: General Motors (GM)

Location: Warren, MI, US (Tech Center, hybrid – ~3 days on-site)

(Tech Center, hybrid – ~3 days on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Design interior, exterior, electrical, chassis components and accessories using advanced NX CAD and Teamcenter. Good match if you have 3–5+ years in automotive components, love detailed CAD work, and want to help shape future GM vehicles.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has related openings that might be a better fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.