Warren’s food scene is busy, and a lot of spots are hiring right now. Good mix of entry-level roles and kitchen work with flexible shifts.

Employer: Subway®

Subway® Location: Warren, MI

Type: Full Time/Part Time, Day/Evening/Weekend shifts vary

Full Time/Part Time, Salary: Not listed

Make subs, greet guests, and help keep the restaurant clean and welcoming. No experience needed, some high school required, and you’ll get full training plus access to brand discounts, scholarship opportunities, and possible university credits.

Employer: Subway®

Subway® Location: Warren, MI

Type: Full Time/Part Time, Day/Evening/Weekend shifts vary

Full Time/Part Time, Salary: Not listed

Lead the team, handle inventory and cash, support local marketing, and keep the restaurant running smoothly. Needs high school diploma (college preferred) and 2+ years restaurant experience with staff supervision.

Employer: Detroit’s Original Chicken Shack

Location: Warren, MI

Type: Full Time

Salary: Not listed

Cook menu items to spec, keep your station clean, and follow food safety rules in a fast-paced kitchen. Prior kitchen experience is preferred but not required if you’re reliable, detail-focused, and ready to learn.

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Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.