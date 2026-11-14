🚔 Warren, MI Public Safety Jobs With Multiple Openings

Public safety roles are busy in Warren, MI right now, with options from retail security to utility safety. Good mix of part-time and full-time if you want steady hours or a side gig.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Warren, MI

Warren, MI Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.50/hour

Fixed Saturday afternoon–evening shift with the chance to pick up extra hours at other sites. Good fit if you have at least 6 months of security experience and want flexible part-time work with a path toward full-time.

Employer: LeCom Utility Contractors

Location: Warren, MI (field and office mix)

Warren, MI (field and office mix) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Support crews by building and enforcing safety programs, handling OSHA reporting, and leading trainings and audits. Best for someone with a safety or related degree and strong knowledge of federal and state safety rules.

Employer: Target

Location: Warren, MI

Warren, MI Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.75/hour starting

Front-of-store and sales floor role focused on keeping guests, team members, and products safe. You’ll use cameras, respond to incidents, help prevent theft, and support shortage action plans, with training provided.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.