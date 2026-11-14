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🐶 Playful Small Dogs in Warren MI Ready for Adoption
Looking for a small dog to join your family in Warren, MI? These sweet pups at I Heart Dogs Rescue and Animal Haven are hoping for a cozy home and a soft bed.
Dorothy
- Breed: Morkie (Maltese/Yorkie mix)
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult (DOB ~11/06/2021)
- Weight: 7 lbs
- Energy Level: Low
- Personality: Sweet, gentle, quiet
- Coat/Allergies: Low-shed, hypoallergenic-type mix; may be a good fit for some people with allergies
- Ideal Home: Almost any home, including apartments
- Fence Needed: No
- Special Care: Will need frequent grooming to keep her comfortable and tangle-free
- Adoption Fee: $350
- Shelter: I Heart Dogs Rescue and Animal Haven (Warren, MI)
- Contact: I Heart Dogs Rescue and Animal Haven – check the listing for the most current phone and email
Dorothy came from animal control and is now looking for a calm, loving place to land. If you want a small, gentle companion, she could be your girl.
👉 Meet Dorothy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tinman
- Breed: Chihuahua / Morkie mix
- Gender: Neutered male
- Age: Young (DOB ~11/06/2025 – listed as young)
- Weight: 14 lbs
- Energy Level: Medium
- Ideal Home: Any home, including apartments
- Fence Needed: No
- Adoption Fee: $350
- Shelter: I Heart Dogs Rescue and Animal Haven (Warren, MI)
- Contact: I Heart Dogs Rescue and Animal Haven – see listing for phone and email
- Dog Application: https://service.sheltermanager.com/asmservice?account=dr1937&method=online_form_html&formid=26
Tinman is a small mixed-breed boy with a nice, moderate energy level—enough pep for walks and play, but still a good size for indoor living.
👉 Meet Tinman and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Toto
- Breed: Chihuahua / Morkie mix
- Gender: Neutered male
- Age: Young (DOB ~11/06/2025 – listed as young)
- Weight: 10 lbs
- Energy Level: Medium
- Ideal Home: Any home, including apartments
- Fence Needed: No
- Adoption Fee: $350
- Shelter: I Heart Dogs Rescue and Animal Haven (Warren, MI)
- Contact: I Heart Dogs Rescue and Animal Haven – see listing for phone and email
- Dog Application: https://service.sheltermanager.com/asmservice?account=dr1937&method=online_form_html&formid=26
Toto is another small, young mix who should fit nicely into many types of homes, especially if you enjoy walks and playtime with a pint-sized buddy.
👉 Meet Toto and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Warren, MI, consider visiting I Heart Dogs Rescue and Animal Haven or filling out an online dog application to meet these pups. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.