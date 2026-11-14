Looking for a small dog to join your family in Warren, MI? These sweet pups at I Heart Dogs Rescue and Animal Haven are hoping for a cozy home and a soft bed.

Breed: Morkie (Maltese/Yorkie mix)

Morkie (Maltese/Yorkie mix) Gender: Female

Female Age: Adult (DOB ~11/06/2021)

Adult (DOB ~11/06/2021) Weight: 7 lbs

7 lbs Energy Level: Low

Low Personality: Sweet, gentle, quiet

Sweet, gentle, quiet Coat/Allergies: Low-shed, hypoallergenic-type mix; may be a good fit for some people with allergies

Low-shed, hypoallergenic-type mix; may be a good fit for some people with allergies Ideal Home: Almost any home, including apartments

Almost any home, including Fence Needed: No

No Special Care: Will need frequent grooming to keep her comfortable and tangle-free

Will need to keep her comfortable and tangle-free Adoption Fee: $350

Shelter: I Heart Dogs Rescue and Animal Haven (Warren, MI)

(Warren, MI) Contact: I Heart Dogs Rescue and Animal Haven – check the listing for the most current phone and email

Dorothy came from animal control and is now looking for a calm, loving place to land. If you want a small, gentle companion, she could be your girl.

👉 Meet Dorothy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua / Morkie mix

Chihuahua / Morkie mix Gender: Neutered male

Neutered male Age: Young (DOB ~11/06/2025 – listed as young)

Young (DOB ~11/06/2025 – listed as young) Weight: 14 lbs

14 lbs Energy Level: Medium

Medium Ideal Home: Any home , including apartments

, including Fence Needed: No

No Adoption Fee: $350

Shelter: I Heart Dogs Rescue and Animal Haven (Warren, MI)

(Warren, MI) Contact: I Heart Dogs Rescue and Animal Haven – see listing for phone and email

– see listing for phone and email Dog Application: https://service.sheltermanager.com/asmservice?account=dr1937&method=online_form_html&formid=26

Tinman is a small mixed-breed boy with a nice, moderate energy level—enough pep for walks and play, but still a good size for indoor living.

👉 Meet Tinman and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua / Morkie mix

Chihuahua / Morkie mix Gender: Neutered male

Neutered male Age: Young (DOB ~11/06/2025 – listed as young)

Young (DOB ~11/06/2025 – listed as young) Weight: 10 lbs

10 lbs Energy Level: Medium

Medium Ideal Home: Any home , including apartments

, including Fence Needed: No

No Adoption Fee: $350

Shelter: I Heart Dogs Rescue and Animal Haven (Warren, MI)

(Warren, MI) Contact: I Heart Dogs Rescue and Animal Haven – see listing for phone and email

– see listing for phone and email Dog Application: https://service.sheltermanager.com/asmservice?account=dr1937&method=online_form_html&formid=26

Toto is another small, young mix who should fit nicely into many types of homes, especially if you enjoy walks and playtime with a pint-sized buddy.

👉 Meet Toto and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Warren, MI, consider visiting I Heart Dogs Rescue and Animal Haven or filling out an online dog application to meet these pups. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.