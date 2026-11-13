🚨 House explosion destroys vacant home in Warren, MI

A vacant house in Warren was completely destroyed by an explosion around 11 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12.

The blast happened at the corner of Elroy and Leonard avenues, near Nine Mile and Schoenherr roads in Warren. According to a TV report, police and fire officials said the home was vacant.

By Friday morning, charred debris covered the lot and nearby yards. Remains of the house were piled up, and some debris was leaning against the neighboring home, which showed visible damage. The area is a neighborhood of wooden bungalow-style houses.

The article also notes that other house explosions have occurred in Michigan in recent years, including deadly incidents in Comstock Park near Grand Rapids and Southgate.

No further details or guidance for residents were available from police or fire officials at the time of the report.