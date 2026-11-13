Warren’s tech scene is busy right now, especially around automotive and logistics. If you’re into enterprise systems, AI, or integrations, there are some strong roles to check out.

Employer: General Motors

General Motors Location: Warren, MI (Hybrid, ~3 days on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $189,300–$333,400 base, plus bonus potential

Senior IC role owning architecture and hands-on build of customer-facing AI systems (LLMs, agents, RAG) across GCP/Azure. You’ll write production code in Python + Go/Java, set patterns for AI services, and lead technical decisions for performance, security, and reliability.

Employer: General Motors (GM)

General Motors (GM) Location: Warren Tech Center, Warren, MI (Hybrid, ~3 days on-site)

Type: Full-time

Relocation: Not eligible

Travel: <25%

Own the Siemens Designcenter NX/CAD ecosystem for ~10,000 users—roadmap, integrations (Teamcenter, PLM, manufacturing, simulation), and release readiness. Great fit if you know NX/CAD deeply and like leading cross-functional teams and major platform upgrades without direct people management.

Employer: Solize USA Corporation (supporting GM)

(supporting GM) Location: Warren, MI (On-site / In person)

Type: Full-time

Benefits: Relocation assistance available

Lead the Planisware Enterprise platform as GM moves from in-house tools to SaaS for engineering and product development planning. Ideal if you have strong, hands-on Planisware Enterprise experience, know integrations (SAP, Jira, AD/SSO, data warehouses), and want to own architecture and governance.

Employer: Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc.

Location: Warren, MI

Type: Full-time

Hands-on EDI / integration role keeping data flowing between ULH and its customers/partners. You’ll monitor EDI queues, fix transmission issues, work with tools like Cleo Integration Cloud, and have a clear growth path toward Senior Integration Engineer in a logistics-focused environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume toward the skills they call out most.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.