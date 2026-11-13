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🏗️ Warren, MI Engineering: Multiple High-Impact Roles Open Now
Warren’s auto and manufacturing scene is buzzing right now, especially for engineers who like complex systems and real responsibility. If you’re into controls, hardware, or supply-side problem solving, these openings are worth a look.
Senior Electrical Hardware Engineer, Compute Validation
- Employer: General Motors
- Location: Warren, MI (Hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work on GM’s in-house central compute hardware for software-defined vehicles, ADAS, and connected features. You’ll lead environmental, EMC, and functional validation for complex ECUs, own test strategy, and drive issue resolution with cross-functional teams.
Automation Engineer/Technician
- Employer: Philips Recruiting
- Location: Warren, MI
- Type: Not listed
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on role for someone strong with AMR (autonomous material robots), Rockwell PLC/HMI (Studio 5000, FactoryTalk), and FANUC robots. You’ll be in the field troubleshooting ladder logic, robots, and vision systems (Keyence/Cognex) to keep automation running smoothly.
Controls Engineer
- Employer: General Motors
- Location: Warren, MI (Hybrid, 50%+ travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support automated manufacturing systems with a focus on machining and Siemens PLCs (TIA Portal/Step 7). You’ll design and commission controls, troubleshoot production issues, and travel often to plants for launches and equipment installs.
Project Engineer, Critical Supply & Supplier Support
- Employer: Vertage
- Location: Warren, MI (Hybrid, 3 days on-site)
- Type: Contract (W2 only)
- Pay: $59–$60/hour
High-visibility role keeping vehicle production running when suppliers struggle. You’ll travel about 75%, dig into root causes at supplier sites, and coordinate fixes across purchasing, engineering, logistics, and plants.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and skim the full posting—you might be a stronger match than you think.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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