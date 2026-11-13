Warren’s auto and manufacturing scene is buzzing right now, especially for engineers who like complex systems and real responsibility. If you’re into controls, hardware, or supply-side problem solving, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: General Motors

General Motors Location: Warren, MI (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on GM’s in-house central compute hardware for software-defined vehicles, ADAS, and connected features. You’ll lead environmental, EMC, and functional validation for complex ECUs, own test strategy, and drive issue resolution with cross-functional teams.

Employer: Philips Recruiting

Location: Warren, MI

Type: Not listed

Not listed Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role for someone strong with AMR (autonomous material robots), Rockwell PLC/HMI (Studio 5000, FactoryTalk), and FANUC robots. You’ll be in the field troubleshooting ladder logic, robots, and vision systems (Keyence/Cognex) to keep automation running smoothly.

Employer: General Motors

General Motors Location: Warren, MI (Hybrid, 50%+ travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support automated manufacturing systems with a focus on machining and Siemens PLCs (TIA Portal/Step 7). You’ll design and commission controls, troubleshoot production issues, and travel often to plants for launches and equipment installs.

Employer: Vertage

Location: Warren, MI (Hybrid, 3 days on-site)

Type: Contract (W2 only)

Pay: $59–$60/hour

High-visibility role keeping vehicle production running when suppliers struggle. You’ll travel about 75%, dig into root causes at supplier sites, and coordinate fixes across purchasing, engineering, logistics, and plants.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and skim the full posting—you might be a stronger match than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.