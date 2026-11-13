Warren’s sales and leasing scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like talking with people and closing deals. Here are a few local roles where your people skills can really pay off.

Employer: OneMain Financial

OneMain Financial Location: Warren, MI (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: Annual salary plus incentives (exact amount not listed)

Help customers get personal loans for big life expenses while working in a fast-paced, goal-driven branch. This role is great if you enjoy sales, want clear paths to leadership (like Branch or District Manager), and like strong benefits (health, 401(k) with up to 4% match, paid time off, holidays, and more).

Employer: Princeton Management / Princeton Acquisition LLC

Location: Warren, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive wages (exact amount not listed)

Show apartments, handle tours, and guide people through the leasing process at a busy residential community. Good fit if you’re organized, friendly on the phone and in person, and want benefits like health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and room to grow in property management.

If something here feels like a match, click through, skim the full posting, and send your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.