Warren’s finance job scene is busy right now, especially with auto industry roles. If you like numbers and spreadsheets, there are some solid options here from entry level to senior.

Employer: IAC Group

IAC Group Location: Warren, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Dig into budgets, forecasts, and financial models to help leaders make data-based decisions. Good fit if you have 3+ years as a financial analyst, strong Excel skills, and a BS in Finance, Economics, or related field.

Employer: General Motors

Location: Warren, MI (Hybrid – ~3 days/week on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Cost-focused role where you estimate material and tooling costs for future GM vehicles and work closely with engineering, purchasing, and supply chain. Best for someone with 5+ years in automotive cost/manufacturing/engineering/purchasing and strong financial evaluation skills. No immigration sponsorship or relocation.

Employer: General Motors

Location: Warren, MI (Hybrid – Global HQ, ~3 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead complex cost strategies across multiple vehicle programs, mentor junior cost engineers, and own key cost models and tools. Ideal if you’re a subject-matter expert with 5+ years in automotive cost/engineering/manufacturing and experience leading cross-functional cost initiatives. No immigration sponsorship or relocation.

Employer: Metallurgical Processing Company (MPC)

Location: Warren, MI

Type: Part-time, in-person (afternoons)

Salary: From $18.00/hour

Entry-level office role mixing bookkeeping and general clerical work. You’ll handle visitors, phones, data entry, and basic AP/AR using Excel and Sage—nice option if you want to build accounting experience on a part-time schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume toward the skills they highlight—Warren’s auto and finance scene tends to reward that.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.