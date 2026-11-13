Warren’s manufacturing scene is busy, especially for folks who like hands-on work and late shifts. Here are a few solid openings worth a look right now.

Employer: Barnes Aerospace

Barnes Aerospace Location: Warren, MI

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Salary: Not listed

Work on complex aerospace parts using manual lathes and VTLs (Mazak, Mori-Seiki, Leblond). You’ll do your own setups, read blueprints, check your own work with gauges, and help with continuous improvement in a clean, safety-focused shop.

Employer: Voltava (for Avancez Assembly )

Voltava (for ) Location: Warren, MI (and multiple locations with relocation options )

(and ) Type: Full-time, talent pool for future roles

Salary: Not listed

This is a general application for upcoming roles in assembly and manufacturing support (engineering, quality, maintenance, operations, supply chain, IT, and more). Apply once to get into their talent pool and be contacted as new positions open.

Employer: Prestige Stamping LLC

Location: Warren, MI

Type: Full-time, afternoon/overnight (11:00 pm – 7:00 am)

Salary: Not listed

Run high-volume presses making tight-tolerance washers and small stampings for auto, construction, and heavy truck. This role is hands-on with die setting, coil loading, quality checks, and comes with paid holidays, vacation, attendance bonus, 401(k) match, and full medical/dental/vision.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—apply while the roles are still open, and save the links so you can follow up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.