🏗️ Warren, MI Engineering Roles With Multiple Openings

Warren’s auto and tech scene is busy right now, especially around EVs and advanced interiors. If you’re an engineer who likes being close to the metal (and the math), these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Intellectt Inc

Intellectt Inc Location: Warren, MI (Onsite)

Type: Contract

Pay: $41–$45/hour (W2)

Hands-on lab role testing PMICs, smart fuses, load switches, microcontrollers, memory, and automotive Ethernet hardware. Great fit if you have 6+ years in automotive hardware, are comfortable with scopes/DMMs/e-loads, and like deep-dive troubleshooting and protection feature validation.

Employer: Intellectt Inc

Intellectt Inc Location: Warren, MI (Onsite)

Type: Contract

Pay: Not listed

Similar lab-focused role but geared to 3+ years’ experience in automotive hardware testing. You’ll validate power protection, thermal limits, and power sequencing using oscilloscopes, power supplies, and Lauterbach tools. Good step if you’re growing from test/validation into more complex automotive electronics.

Employer: Intellectt Inc

Intellectt Inc Location: Warren, MI

Type: Contract

Pay: Not listed

Model-focused role building sensor/actuator plant models in Simulink for VHiL/HIL/SIL environments. Ideal if you read electrical drawings, know CAN/LIN/SPI/Ethernet, and enjoy tying together controls, diagnostics, and virtual vehicle/propulsion simulations.

Employer: Open Systems Inc.

Open Systems Inc. Location: Metro Detroit / Warren, MI (plus other plant locations)

Type: Contract

Pay: Not listed

Support high-volume automotive stamping and vehicle launches: die design, tryout, troubleshooting, and continuous improvement. Strong match for engineers with progressive/transfer/tandem die experience who like being on the floor solving tooling and quality issues.

Employer: General Motors (GM)

Location: Warren Tech Center (Hybrid, ~3 days onsite/week)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead interior component and subsystem CAD using advanced NX and Teamcenter, balancing design, safety, ergonomics, and manufacturability. Best for engineers with 5+ years’ experience who enjoy turning studio concepts into production-ready interior systems.

Employer: General Motors (GM)

Location: Warren Tech Center (Hybrid, <25% travel)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Own the design release of EV battery cells from concept through production, working with suppliers, JV partners, and internal labs. Great for engineers with 7+ years in product development and some battery knowledge who want to be close to GM’s Ultium and future EV programs.

Employer: Solize USA Corporation (supporting GM)

(supporting GM) Location: Warren, MI (In person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Support GM’s electrical team by managing wire harness and connector design release and program coordination. Good fit if you have 2–4 years of automotive experience plus some project coordination and want to grow deeper into OEM design release work.

Employer: International Designs Corporation

Location: Warren, MI (In person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25–$40/hour

Design and revise stamping dies and mechanical systems using NX, SolidWorks, or CATIA, with a mix of 2D drawings and 3D models. Nice role if you enjoy CAD-heavy work, GD&T, and supporting tooling that goes straight into production.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the posting lists related roles or contact info so you can ask about similar openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.