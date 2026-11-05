💻 Several IT & Cyber Roles Now Hiring in Warren, Michigan

Warren’s tech scene is buzzing, especially around automotive, AI, and cybersecurity. If you’re into advanced engineering or ML, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: General Motors

General Motors Location: Warren, MI (Hybrid) – on-site at least 3 days/week; relocation benefits may be available

– on-site at least 3 days/week; relocation benefits may be available Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on hands-off, eyes-off autonomous driving systems. You’ll design and analyze multi-sensor suites (camera, radar, lidar), run system-level trade studies, and partner with AI/ML and vehicle teams. Great fit if you have 5+ years with sensors, strong signal processing / data analysis skills, and are comfortable owning complex technical decisions.

Employer: General Motors

General Motors Location: Warren, MI (Hybrid) – on-site at least 3 days/week; no relocation , no immigration sponsorship

– on-site at least 3 days/week; , Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead enterprise cybersecurity and compliance automation. You’ll build APIs and data pipelines, automate evidence collection, design Policy-as-Code and Continuous Control Monitoring, and use AI/LLM tools to streamline GRC workflows. Best for folks with 7+ years in security/GRC/DevSecOps, strong scripting (Python/Go/PowerShell/Bash), cloud security know-how, and at least one cert like CISSP/CRISC/CISA/CGRC.

Employer: General Motors

General Motors Location: Warren, MI (Hybrid) – in office ~3 days/week; relocation stipend for eligible students

– in office ~3 days/week; relocation stipend for eligible students Type: Full-time summer internship (2027)

Salary: Not listed

Deep-dive into ML for robotics in manufacturing. You’ll work on reinforcement learning, imitation learning, and deep learning for tasks like grasping, dexterous manipulation, and contact-rich assembly. Ideal if you’re a current Master’s or PhD student in ML/Robotics/CS with strong Python/C++ and PyTorch/TensorFlow skills and can work 40 hours/week in summer 2027.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting sparks ideas for other roles to search for.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.