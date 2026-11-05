🚌 Warren, MI Transportation Jobs With Multiple Openings

Warren’s on-the-move right now—especially for people who like to drive, stay active, and work outdoors. Here are several solid transportation and driving roles hiring in and around Warren, MI.

Employer: Not listed (recruiter contact: Brandon Cross )

Not listed (recruiter contact: ) Location: Warren, MI (regional routes MI, OH, IN, KY, IL)

(regional routes MI, OH, IN, KY, IL) Type: Full-time, CDL-A

Pay: $1,400–$1,600 per week ( $73K–$84K/year ) + bonuses

( ) + bonuses Home Time: Home on weekends

Regional dry van account, steady lanes within 400 miles of home, and paid orientation/training. Recent CDL grads and experienced drivers welcome, with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, rider & pet programs).

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Warren, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $500–$850 per week

Vehicle: Company vehicle provided

Drive passengers on set routes with a company car, no personal vehicle needed. Good fit if you’re 21+ with a Chauffeur’s License, clean record, and like steady, people-focused driving work.

Employer: The Guy Outdoor Services

Location: Warren, MI (Metro Detroit routes)

Type: Seasonal, in-person

Seasonal, in-person Pay: $25–$35 per hour (listing highlights $28–$35/hr based on experience)

(listing highlights $28–$35/hr based on experience) Benefits: 401(k) matching

Winter snow routes across Metro Detroit running plow trucks and salt spreaders. Best for drivers with snow removal experience, Chauffeur’s Permit, and 2+ years snow work, who can be on call nights, early mornings, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: DWH Industries

Location: Warren, MI

Type: Part-time (W-2)

Pay: From $18.50/hour (eligible for $19.50/hour after 90 days)

(eligible for after 90 days) Hours: About 28 hrs/week, with a 24-hour paid weekly minimum if you work your scheduled shifts

Help turn around rental cars—cleaning, checking for damage, organizing keys, and moving vehicles on the lot. Set schedule Fri–Mon, no road driving to start, and training provided.

Employer: JUSTJUNK®

Location: Warren / Metro-Detroit area

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $15–$25 per hour, with potential up to $28/hour with tips and incentives

Active, physical job riding on a two-person truck team, hauling furniture, appliances, and debris around Metro Detroit. Good for someone with a driver’s license, DOT medical + Commercial Chauffeur’s License, who wants outdoor work and steady movement all day.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—interviews are where you can ask for the schedule and setup you really want.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.