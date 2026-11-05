🏭 Warren, MI Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Openings

Warren’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid hands-on roles for people who like staying active at work. Here are a few strong options if you want steady hours and room to grow.

Employer: Pioneer Metal Finishing

Pioneer Metal Finishing Location: Warren, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16/hour

Load, unload, and package metal parts for big-name industries like automotive, aerospace, and healthcare. This is a physical job (lifting up to 55 lbs) with occasional weekends, but you get next-day pay, paid holidays, PTO, health benefits, 401(k) match, and on-the-job training with advancement paths.

Employer: Digigraphx Embroidery and Signs

Location: Warren, MI

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $16.00 – $19.00 per hour (based on experience)

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:00am–4:00pm, no weekends

Run Tajima embroidery machines in a family-owned, air-conditioned shop. You’ll be on your feet, hooping garments, loading designs, and finishing orders, so attention to detail is key. Great fit if you already know embroidery production and want steady weekday hours with most holidays off.

Employer: SMS group GmbH

Location: Warren, MI

Type: Full-time

Schedule: 2:00pm – 10:00pm, Mon–Sat; some Sundays as needed

Pay: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Produce chrome-plated parts for a global metals company. You’ll work in a manufacturing setting, using overhead cranes and forklifts, meeting quality targets, and earning overtime, medical/dental/vision, paid vacation and holidays, 401(k) with match, and tuition reimbursement.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good manufacturing roles in Warren tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.