🚚 Warren, MI Supply Chain & Logistics – Multiple Open Roles

Warren’s logistics scene is busy right now, with big names moving parts, products, and people every day. If you like fast-paced work and keeping things flowing on time, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Voltava

Location: Warren, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Plan and manage materials so production never stops, from new launches to engineering changes. This role is great if you know ERP systems (like QAD), inventory control, Kanban, and Excel, and want to help improve how a global manufacturer runs its supply chain.

Employer: RXO, Inc.

Location: Warren, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead daily transportation operations, from linehaul planning and routing to supervising load planners and dockworkers. Good fit if you have 5+ years in transportation/logistics, like solving problems for customers, and want to own performance, safety, and team coaching.

Employer: General Motors (GM)

Location: Warren, MI (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Travel: <25%

Salary: Not listed

Own the lifecycle plans for GM propulsion products—deciding how engines and related parts are supported over time for service and aftermarket. Ideal if you have a bachelor’s in engineering/business/supply chain, 2+ years in product or lifecycle management, and enjoy data-driven decisions across engineering, manufacturing, and suppliers.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company has more roles and a talent network you can join.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.