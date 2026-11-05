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Warren
🏥 Warren, MI Healthcare Hiring Now: Multiple Clinical & Therapy Roles
6 days ago
Warren’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with openings from big hospital systems to local rehab and primary care. If you’re in patient care, therapy, or imaging, there are several solid options right in town.
Physical Therapist – Full Time | Skilled Nursing
- Employer: Concept Rehab, Inc
- Location: Warren, MI
- Type: Full Time
- Salary: Not listed
Work with older adults in a skilled nursing setting, focusing on strength, balance, and mobility so residents can stay as independent as possible.
Occupational Therapist (OT) – Full Time
- Employer: Concept Rehab, Inc
- Location: Warren, MI
- Type: Full Time
- Salary: Not listed
Help residents get back to daily activities like dressing and bathing, with strong support for continuing education and professional growth.
Physical Therapist Assistant (PTA) – Full Time
- Employer: Concept Rehab, Inc.
- Location: Warren, MI
- Type: Full Time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands‑on role carrying out PT treatment plans in a skilled nursing rehab team, with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and CE opportunities.
Certified Occupational Therapist Assistant (COTA)
- Employer: Green Palms Management
- Location: Warren, MI
- Type: Part‑time and full‑time options (OTHER)
- Salary: Competitive pay rates (exact amount not listed)
Support OTs with treatment plans, ADLs, and health promotion for a diverse client group, with flexible scheduling and multidisciplinary teamwork.
Physical Therapy Assistant
- Employer: Green Palms Management
- Location: Warren, MI
- Type: OTHER (flexible schedule)
- Salary: Not listed
Work closely with PTs to run treatments, track progress, and educate patients in a collaborative environment with flexible hours.
Speech Language Pathologist
- Employer: Green Palms Management
- Location: Warren, MI
- Type: Full Time
- Salary: Not listed
Provide speech and swallowing therapy for a varied caseload, using your Master’s, CF/CCC‑SLP, and MI license to shape individualized treatment plans.
Director of Therapy
- Employer: Green Palms Management
- Location: Warren, MI
- Type: OTHER
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a therapy department, supervise therapists, and help design programs—ideal for an OT/PT/SLP with 2+ years of leadership experience.
Occupational Therapist
- Employer: Green Palms Management
- Location: Warren, MI
- Type: OTHER
- Salary: Competitive salary and benefits package (details on request)
Evaluate and treat patients to boost independence, with a supportive, team‑based environment and room to grow your OT career.
Physical Therapist
- Employer: Green Palms Management
- Location: Warren, MI
- Type: OTHER
- Salary: Not listed
Evaluate, plan, and deliver PT care to help patients regain strength and mobility, working closely with an interdisciplinary team.
Admissions Coordinator
- Employer: Villa Healthcare (Villa at City Center)
- Location: Warren, MI
- Type: Full Time
- Salary: Not listed
Coordinate new resident admissions, work with hospitals and families, and enjoy daily pay, tuition reimbursement, 401(k) match, medical, dental, vision, PTO, and growth opportunities.
Radiology Technology Assistant
- Employer: Henry Ford Health
- Location: Warren, MI
- Type: Full Time
- Salary: Not listed
Entry‑friendly imaging support role doing patient prep, transport, and clerical tasks in a large health system; HS diploma and BLS required.
Radiographer
- Employer: Henry Ford Health
- Location: Warren, MI
- Type: Part Time
- Salary: Not listed
Perform diagnostic X‑rays using your ARRT registration (or eligibility) and BCLS, with access to advanced tech and ongoing education.
Ultrasound Technologist
- Employer: Henry Ford Health
- Location: Warren, MI
- Type: Contract
- Salary: Not listed
Run diagnostic ultrasound exams as an ARDMS‑registered (or eligible) sonographer, in a collaborative imaging team with strong CME expectations.
Medical Assistant (MA) – Primary Care / Family Medicine
- Employer: Oakland Family Practice
- Location: Warren, MI
- Type: Full Time (40 hrs/week)
- Salary: Not listed
Day‑shift, Monday–Friday MA role with health insurance, 401(k), PTO, and stable work in an established primary care office.
Nurse Extern – 7 West Cardiology Unit
- Employer: Henry Ford Health
- Location: Warren, MI
- Type: Contract
- Salary: Not listed
Perfect for nursing students who’ve completed two Med/Surg clinicals—gain hands‑on cardiology experience under RN supervision while building your resume.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers hire for related roles and keep resumes on file.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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