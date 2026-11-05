🏥 Warren, MI Healthcare Hiring Now: Multiple Clinical & Therapy Roles

Warren’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with openings from big hospital systems to local rehab and primary care. If you’re in patient care, therapy, or imaging, there are several solid options right in town.

Employer: Concept Rehab, Inc

Concept Rehab, Inc Location: Warren, MI

Type: Full Time

Salary: Not listed

Work with older adults in a skilled nursing setting, focusing on strength, balance, and mobility so residents can stay as independent as possible.

Employer: Concept Rehab, Inc

Concept Rehab, Inc Location: Warren, MI

Type: Full Time

Salary: Not listed

Help residents get back to daily activities like dressing and bathing, with strong support for continuing education and professional growth.

Employer: Concept Rehab, Inc.

Concept Rehab, Inc. Location: Warren, MI

Type: Full Time

Salary: Not listed

Hands‑on role carrying out PT treatment plans in a skilled nursing rehab team, with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and CE opportunities.

Employer: Green Palms Management

Green Palms Management Location: Warren, MI

Type: Part‑time and full‑time options (OTHER)

Part‑time and full‑time options (OTHER) Salary: Competitive pay rates (exact amount not listed)

Support OTs with treatment plans, ADLs, and health promotion for a diverse client group, with flexible scheduling and multidisciplinary teamwork.

Employer: Green Palms Management

Green Palms Management Location: Warren, MI

Type: OTHER (flexible schedule)

OTHER (flexible schedule) Salary: Not listed

Work closely with PTs to run treatments, track progress, and educate patients in a collaborative environment with flexible hours.

Employer: Green Palms Management

Green Palms Management Location: Warren, MI

Type: Full Time

Salary: Not listed

Provide speech and swallowing therapy for a varied caseload, using your Master’s, CF/CCC‑SLP, and MI license to shape individualized treatment plans.

Employer: Green Palms Management

Green Palms Management Location: Warren, MI

Type: OTHER

OTHER Salary: Not listed

Lead a therapy department, supervise therapists, and help design programs—ideal for an OT/PT/SLP with 2+ years of leadership experience.

Employer: Green Palms Management

Green Palms Management Location: Warren, MI

Type: OTHER

OTHER Salary: Competitive salary and benefits package (details on request)

Evaluate and treat patients to boost independence, with a supportive, team‑based environment and room to grow your OT career.

Employer: Green Palms Management

Green Palms Management Location: Warren, MI

Type: OTHER

OTHER Salary: Not listed

Evaluate, plan, and deliver PT care to help patients regain strength and mobility, working closely with an interdisciplinary team.

Employer: Villa Healthcare (Villa at City Center)

(Villa at City Center) Location: Warren, MI

Type: Full Time

Salary: Not listed

Coordinate new resident admissions, work with hospitals and families, and enjoy daily pay, tuition reimbursement, 401(k) match, medical, dental, vision, PTO, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Henry Ford Health

Location: Warren, MI

Type: Full Time

Salary: Not listed

Entry‑friendly imaging support role doing patient prep, transport, and clerical tasks in a large health system; HS diploma and BLS required.

Employer: Henry Ford Health

Location: Warren, MI

Type: Part Time

Salary: Not listed

Perform diagnostic X‑rays using your ARRT registration (or eligibility) and BCLS, with access to advanced tech and ongoing education.

Employer: Henry Ford Health

Location: Warren, MI

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Run diagnostic ultrasound exams as an ARDMS‑registered (or eligible) sonographer, in a collaborative imaging team with strong CME expectations.

Employer: Oakland Family Practice

Location: Warren, MI

Type: Full Time (40 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Day‑shift, Monday–Friday MA role with health insurance, 401(k), PTO, and stable work in an established primary care office.

Employer: Henry Ford Health

Location: Warren, MI

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Perfect for nursing students who’ve completed two Med/Surg clinicals—gain hands‑on cardiology experience under RN supervision while building your resume.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers hire for related roles and keep resumes on file.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.