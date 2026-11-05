🔧 Warren, MI Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

Warren has a steady flow of hands-on jobs right now, from factories to schools and shops. If you like fixing things, cleaning, or keeping buildings running, these are worth a look.

Employer: Flex-N-Gate

Flex-N-Gate Location: Warren, MI

Type: Internship (2nd shift)

Internship (2nd shift) Salary: Not listed

Work with plastic injection molding machines, robots, welders, and presses in a major auto supplier plant. Good fit if you have 3–5 years maintenance experience, strong electrical/mechanical skills, and want solid benefits like medical, dental, 401(k) with match, paid holidays and vacation.

Employer: CANNELLE ANN ARBOR

CANNELLE ANN ARBOR Location: Warren, MI

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: From $25.00/hour

General building maintenance across commercial properties: basic plumbing, electrical, HVAC, carpentry, painting, drywall. Great if you like variety, can work independently, and have a driver’s license to move between sites. Includes an employee discount and flexible hours.

Employer: Amani Clean Janitorial Services

Amani Clean Janitorial Services Location: Warren, MI

Type: Part-time, on-site

Part-time, on-site Pay: From $15.00/hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 3:00–6:00 PM (15 hrs/week)

Light school custodial work: restrooms, floors, trash, glass, and general cleaning. This is a future 2027 opportunity, not an immediate job, but a good option if you want a steady weekday evening side gig and can pass a school background check.

Employer: Big Boy Restaurant Group / Great Lakes Food Solutions

Location: Warren, MI 48091

Type: Full-time, on-site

Full-time, on-site Salary: Not listed

Keep a food production facility clean and safe: sanitize equipment and work areas, handle waste, and follow food safety rules. Good for someone with strong attention to detail, who can handle physical work and likes a steady day-shift schedule with health, dental, vision, and life insurance plus paid time off.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—employers often update hours and openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.