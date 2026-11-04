🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Warren, MI

Warren’s retail scene is busy right now, with big-name stores hiring across different shifts. If you like helping customers or keeping shelves stocked, there are some solid options here.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Warren, MI

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-of-store role where you run the register, help with returns and questions, and keep checkout moving fast. Lowe’s highlights flexible schedules, health insurance options, tuition assistance, 401(k) with company match, and a 10% associate discount, plus chances to learn new trade skills.

Employer: Meijer

Location: Warren, MI

Type: Part-time (overnights)

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on job stocking shelves from pallets and carts so the store is ready for morning shoppers. Meijer offers weekly pay, team member discount, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with company contributions, and paid education assistance, plus room to grow if you like retail.

Employer: Meijer

Location: Warren, MI

Type: Full-time, management

Salary: Not listed

Lead store departments, coach team members, and drive sales and customer service. This role is a fit if you have 2–3 years of retail experience and at least 1 year of management, and want a path that includes hiring, training, and owning results for your area.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.