📅 Beginner-friendly bird walk at White Lake

Join Warren County Parks for a birding walk on Monday, December 7, 2026, from 7:30am to 9:30am.

All ages and experience levels are welcome, whether you’re an expert birder or totally new. A limited number of binoculars will be available to borrow if you don’t have your own.

The walk will be on a mostly flat, 1–2 mile trail at White Lake in Hardwick Township.

Please meet at the parking lot on Spring Valley Road, NOT the main White Lake parking area. Use this address:

96 Spring Valley Road, Hardwick, NJ.

Dress for the weather and enjoy a relaxed morning spotting local birds with neighbors.