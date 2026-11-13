The Warren County Farmers Market Holiday Market will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the Warren County Health Department, 544 W. Ridgeway Street, Warrenton, NC. More than 30 vendors will offer items such as fresh collards, turnip greens, kale, seasonal produce, locally grown mushrooms, chicken, eggs, sourdough bread, baked goods, local honey, handmade soaps and body care, art and crafts, crocheted gifts, Christmas decorations, and pet treats. This is both the last market of the 2026 season and the final market at the health department site before the market moves to a new pavilion in 2027.

This content is adapted from materials provided by NC Cooperative Extension, Warren County Center