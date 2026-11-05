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Bowling Green
Adoption Fee Fully Sponsored for Dog Duke
4 days ago
Bowling Green/Warren County Humane Society is offering a fully sponsored adoption for Duke, a 10-month-old, 72-pound German Shepherd and Retriever mix. Duke is working on house and crate training, has high young-dog energy, and needs a family willing to continue his behavior training and give him time and patience. Residents can visit the shelter to meet Duke and adopt him at no cost.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Bowling Green/Warren County Humane Society
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