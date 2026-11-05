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Bowling Green

Humane Society thanks adoption counselors

7 days ago
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The Bowling Green/Warren County Humane Society is marking a month-long Shelter Appreciation Month by recognizing its Adoption Counselors, who help match pets with adopters, process applications, and offer support after adoption. The shelter invites residents who were helped by an Adoption Counselor to share thanks or stories by emailing marketing@bgshelterpets.com.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Bowling Green/Warren County Humane Society

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