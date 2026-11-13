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🛒 Several Customer Service Jobs in Warr Acres, OK
Warr Acres has a few solid retail spots hiring right now, great if you like staying busy and helping people face‑to‑face.
Here are several customer service roles you can jump on this week:
Customer Service Associate I – Family Dollar
- Employer: Family Dollar
- Location: 5903 NW 63rd St, Warr Acres, OK 73132
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help customers find what they need, run the cash register, stock shelves, unload trucks, and keep the store clean and safe. Comes with access to medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, educational assistance, and an Employee Assistance Program.
Customer Service Associate II – Dollar Tree
- Employer: Dollar Tree Stores
- Location: 3907 N MacArthur Blvd, Warr Acres, OK 73122-2005
- Type: Listed as full-time in posting; description notes part-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role is more cross-trained: you’ll work the register, stock and merchandise, unload freight, and keep the store clean while helping customers. Also offers medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, educational assistance, and an Employee Assistance Program.
Customer Service Associate – Dollar Tree
- Employer: Dollar Tree Stores
- Location: 3907 N MacArthur Blvd, Warr Acres, OK 73122-2005
- Type: Listed as full-time in posting; description notes part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Focus on customer help, running the register, stocking, unloading trucks, and store cleanliness. Same benefit package as above, with health coverage options and support programs.
Customer Service Associate – Dollar Tree
- Employer: Dollar Tree Stores
- Location: 3907 N MacArthur Blvd, Warr Acres, OK 73122-2005
- Type: Listed as full-time in posting; description notes part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Very similar to the other Dollar Tree roles: customer service, cash handling, stocking, unloading freight, and cleaning. Good if you want flexible retail hours and like staying on your feet.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full description, and apply while they’re still up.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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