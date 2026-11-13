Warr Acres has a few solid retail spots hiring right now, great if you like staying busy and helping people face‑to‑face.

Here are several customer service roles you can jump on this week:

Employer: Family Dollar

Family Dollar Location: 5903 NW 63rd St, Warr Acres, OK 73132

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers find what they need, run the cash register, stock shelves, unload trucks, and keep the store clean and safe. Comes with access to medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, educational assistance, and an Employee Assistance Program.

Employer: Dollar Tree Stores

Location: 3907 N MacArthur Blvd, Warr Acres, OK 73122-2005

Type: Listed as full-time in posting; description notes part-time

Listed as in posting; description notes Salary: Not listed

This role is more cross-trained: you’ll work the register, stock and merchandise, unload freight, and keep the store clean while helping customers. Also offers medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, educational assistance, and an Employee Assistance Program.

Employer: Dollar Tree Stores

Location: 3907 N MacArthur Blvd, Warr Acres, OK 73122-2005

Type: Listed as full-time in posting; description notes part-time

Listed as in posting; description notes Salary: Not listed

Focus on customer help, running the register, stocking, unloading trucks, and store cleanliness. Same benefit package as above, with health coverage options and support programs.

Employer: Dollar Tree Stores

Location: 3907 N MacArthur Blvd, Warr Acres, OK 73122-2005

Type: Listed as full-time in posting; description notes part-time

Listed as in posting; description notes Salary: Not listed

Very similar to the other Dollar Tree roles: customer service, cash handling, stocking, unloading freight, and cleaning. Good if you want flexible retail hours and like staying on your feet.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full description, and apply while they’re still up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.