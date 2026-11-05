🏥 Warr Acres Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Openings With $80K+ Pay

Warr Acres has a few solid healthcare roles open right now, from front-line pharmacy to lab-style plasma work. If you’re in medical or looking to switch into it, these are worth a look.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: Warr Acres, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60.90–$82.30 per hour + up to $100K sign-on bonus (per listing)

Retail pharmacist role with strong pay, flexible scheduling, and a big sign-on bonus. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, student loan match, and Walgreens University training for growth into leadership.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: Warr Acres, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60.90–$82.30 per hour

Similar community pharmacist role focused on patient counseling, immunizations, and medication therapy management. Includes PTO, health/dental/vision, parental leave, employee discount, and 401(k) with student loan match for those working 30+ hours.

Employer: CSL

Location: Warr Acres, OK

Type: Full-time

Hands-on lab/warehouse-style job handling plasma sampling, testing, storage, and shipping. Good fit if you have a high school diploma, like detailed work, don’t mind PPE, and want experience in a fast-paced clinical environment.

If something here fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.