Warner Robins has a solid mix of sales roles right now, from finance to healthcare to manufacturing. If you’re good with people and like closing deals, these are worth a look.

Employer: Satori Mortgage (NMLS: 4190)

Satori Mortgage (NMLS: 4190) Location: Warner Robins, GA (This is a remote position)

(This is a position) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

High-intensity closing role: you get live, pre-screened purchase leads and online/AI-matched leads—no cold calling or building a pipeline from scratch. Best fit if you’re a proven closer who loves being measured on conversion and funded loans, with support from a national LO team and broad lender options.

Employer: Pratt Industries

Location: Warner Robins, GA (field-based in GA, AL, or FL)

(field-based in GA, AL, or FL) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Outside sales role selling and servicing profitable packaging/corrugated accounts. You’ll manage customer visits, handle specs and pricing, help with annual sales forecasts, and spend time both in plants (loud, industrial setting) and on the road visiting customers.

Employer: Georgia Hospice Care

Location: Warner Robins, GA (field-based)

(field-based) Type: Full-time

Salary: Pay based on experience and location

Relationship-focused healthcare sales role growing hospice referrals from hospitals, physicians, and community partners. Comes with a strong benefits package (PTO from day one, 401(k) match, health/dental/vision, tuition help, mental health support) and is ideal if you want mission-driven work plus solid sales experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting lists nearby territories or related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.