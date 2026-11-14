Warner Robins has some solid customer-facing jobs open right now, from grocery to auto parts to snack brands on the go. If you like staying busy and talking with people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Walmart – Neighborhood Market #840

Walmart – Neighborhood Market Location: 515 N Houston Rd, Warner Robins, GA 31093

Pay: $14–$27 per hour "+ possible premiums and performance incentives"

"+ possible premiums and performance incentives" Type: Part-Time , Mid-shift & Closing

, Why it’s interesting: Keep the fresh food area stocked, rotated, and safe while working steady shifts. Comes with access to health benefits, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO/PPTO, store discounts, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U) for part-time associates.

Employer: Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Location: Warner Robins, GA (local territory)

Pay: $17–$20 per hour + performance bonuses (up to $2,000/year)

Type: Full-time (field-based retail sales/merchandising)

Full-time (field-based retail sales/merchandising) Why it’s interesting: You’ll work with popular snack and candy brands, visit multiple stores, build displays, and manage your own route. Monday–Friday schedule, weekends and major holidays off, weekly pay option, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, and strong training and growth support.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Warner Robins, GA

Type: Part-Time

Why it’s interesting: Frontline role helping customers find the right auto parts, running the register, and keeping the store stocked and organized. Offers competitive pay, store discounts, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision for part-time, mental health support, and clear paths to grow in a stable, essential industry.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer has more openings nearby, and it’s often easy to move up once you’re in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.