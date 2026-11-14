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Warner Robins
🛒 Warner Robins Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
4 days ago
Warner Robins has some solid customer-facing jobs open right now, from grocery to auto parts to snack brands on the go. If you like staying busy and talking with people, these are worth a look.
Meat/Produce Team Associate (Part-Time)
- Employer: Walmart – Neighborhood Market #840
- Location: 515 N Houston Rd, Warner Robins, GA 31093
- Pay: $14–$27 per hour "+ possible premiums and performance incentives"
- Type: Part-Time, Mid-shift & Closing
- Why it’s interesting: Keep the fresh food area stocked, rotated, and safe while working steady shifts. Comes with access to health benefits, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO/PPTO, store discounts, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U) for part-time associates.
Retail Route Sales Representative
- Employer: Advantage Solutions
- Location: Warner Robins, GA (local territory)
- Pay: $17–$20 per hour + performance bonuses (up to $2,000/year)
- Type: Full-time (field-based retail sales/merchandising)
- Why it’s interesting: You’ll work with popular snack and candy brands, visit multiple stores, build displays, and manage your own route. Monday–Friday schedule, weekends and major holidays off, weekly pay option, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, and strong training and growth support.
Retail Sales Associate – Part Time
- Employer: AutoZone
- Location: Warner Robins, GA
- Type: Part-Time
- Why it’s interesting: Frontline role helping customers find the right auto parts, running the register, and keeping the store stocked and organized. Offers competitive pay, store discounts, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision for part-time, mental health support, and clear paths to grow in a stable, essential industry.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer has more openings nearby, and it’s often easy to move up once you’re in.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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