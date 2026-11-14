Warner Robins is busy in healthcare right now, with solid options for nurses, CNAs, and therapists. If you’re ready for a change, these roles offer growth, support, and steady hours.

Employer: Southern HealthCare Management

Southern HealthCare Management Location: Warner Robins, GA

Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 11 p.m.–7 a.m.

, Salary: Not listed

This night-shift RN role is in a skilled nursing/long-term care setting, with a leadership team focused on growth and support. Full-time staff get medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), employee discounts, and EAP, plus a clean, well-equipped workplace.

Employer: Southern HealthCare Management

Southern HealthCare Management Location: Warner Robins, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Perfect if you want to grow your nursing career in a supportive team. You’ll help with vitals and daily care, and enjoy medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), employee discounts, EAP, and mentor bonuses in a clean, team-focused facility.

Employer: Innovative Therapy Concepts (partnering with OrthoGeorgia)

(partnering with OrthoGeorgia) Location: Warner Robins, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, plus weekly productivity bonus (exact amount not listed)

Outpatient ortho PT role with a PT-owned company, diverse surgical and non-surgical caseload, and strong mentorship (new grads welcome). Perks include 401(k) with match (vested day one), CEU money, license/membership reimbursement, wellness perks, and internal career growth.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.