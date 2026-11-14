Warner Robins has some strong hands-on roles right now, especially if you like fixing things, working with tools, and staying active on the job.

Here are several solid Building & Grounds Maintenance openings worth a look:

Employer: Pratt Industries

Pratt Industries Location: Warner Robins, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting at $28/hour+ (higher with experience, plus shift differentials)

(higher with experience, plus shift differentials) Why it’s interesting: You’ll keep converting and corrugating machines running, troubleshoot PLCs and A/C & D/C drives, and help plan and schedule maintenance. This is a good fit if you already have industrial/production maintenance experience and want strong pay for skilled work.

Employer: CarMax

CarMax Location: Warner Robins, GA (551 S. Houston Lake Rd.)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.18/hour

Why it’s interesting: You’ll do paint touch-up, wet sanding, buffing, and final quality checks to get cars customer-ready. Comes with paid sick time, vacation, holidays, and steady work indoors and outdoors at a major national employer.

Employer: Realty Resources Management, LLC (Pen Bay Maintenance)

Location: Warner Robins, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$24/hour

Why it’s interesting: Mix of apartment turns, repairs, carpentry, painting, plumbing, and grounds work across different properties. Offers year-round work, health/dental, 401(k) with match, 10 paid holidays, PTO, and parental leave, and they’re open to training motivated people with basic tools and a valid driver’s license.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, exact duties, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.